Vanguard Prepares to Offer Crypto ETFs in Major Reversal

The move is a dramatic shift for a firm that once dismissed Bitcoin as unsuitable for serious investors, and it comes as competitors like BlackRock and Fidelity push further into digital assets.

From Caution to Adoption

For years, Vanguard avoided crypto products, preferring to focus on index funds and long-term holdings. But growing client demand and a more favorable regulatory climate are forcing a rethink. Reports suggest the firm is now laying the groundwork to list select third-party crypto ETFs on its platform.

Unlike BlackRock, which has launched its own Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, Vanguard does not plan to issue branded products. Instead, it will act as a gateway, giving its 50 million customers access to existing funds without leaving the Vanguard ecosystem.

Why Now?

The timing is notable. The SEC recently cleared new standards for listing crypto ETFs, setting the stage for broader offerings. Regulators are also expected to review applications for Solana and XRP ETFs in October, which could accelerate institutional adoption of altcoins.

Competitors are already positioning. BlackRock has registered a new Bitcoin Income ETF in Delaware, while Fidelity has expanded its crypto lineup. Vanguard’s decision ensures it won’t be left behind as ETFs gain traction with both retail and institutional investors.

READ MORE: Ripple News: Institutional Flows, Stablecoin Utility, XRP Back in Focus

Leadership Influence

Analysts point to CEO Salim Ramji as a key driver of the shift. Before joining Vanguard, Ramji helped oversee BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF launch. Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas noted that Ramji understands how popular crypto ETFs have become, calling Vanguard’s pivot “bending the knee” but also a smart and inevitable move.

Even if only a small portion of Vanguard’s massive client base allocates to crypto, inflows could rival the early surges seen in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs earlier this year.

Ripple Effects for Crypto

The impact of Vanguard’s move could go beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. If Solana or XRP ETFs are approved in the coming months, having them available on Vanguard’s platform would bring altcoins into mainstream brokerage accounts on a scale never seen before. That access alone could normalize digital assets for millions of traditional investors.

Still, Vanguard is keeping things measured. It will not be creating its own funds for now, but instead offering carefully selected external products. This cautious strategy reflects the firm’s conservative reputation while still responding to client demand.

Conclusion

Vanguard’s plan to open its brokerage platform to crypto ETFs marks one of the biggest reversals yet in traditional finance’s approach to digital assets. Once a vocal critic, the firm is now preparing to meet investor demand head-on. With BlackRock, Fidelity, and others already expanding their crypto offerings, Vanguard’s entry could be a turning point — legitimizing Bitcoin, Ethereum, and potentially Solana and XRP for tens of millions of new investors.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Vanguard Prepares to Offer Crypto ETFs in Major Reversal appeared first on Coindoo.