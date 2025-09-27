Vanguard, the most formidable holdout in asset management, is drafting plans for a strategic retreat. The $10 trillion giant is reportedly preparing to grant its brokerage clients access to crypto ETFs, signaling a profound shift in institutional acceptance. On Sept.…Vanguard, the most formidable holdout in asset management, is drafting plans for a strategic retreat. The $10 trillion giant is reportedly preparing to grant its brokerage clients access to crypto ETFs, signaling a profound shift in institutional acceptance. On Sept.…

Vanguard prepares to open brokerage doors to crypto ETFs

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/27 01:16
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.58402-4.78%

Vanguard, the most formidable holdout in asset management, is drafting plans for a strategic retreat. The $10 trillion giant is reportedly preparing to grant its brokerage clients access to crypto ETFs, signaling a profound shift in institutional acceptance.

Summary
  • Vanguard is reportedly preparing to let brokerage clients access third-party crypto ETFs, reversing its 2024 ban.
  • The shift follows rising client demand, regulatory changes, and new CEO Salim Ramji’s influence.
  • The firm still has no plans to launch its own crypto products.

On Sept. 26, crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett reported that Vanguard has initiated internal groundwork and external discussions to facilitate access to select third-party crypto ETFs for its brokerage clients.

According to a source familiar with the plans, the firm is acting in response to mounting client demand and a notably shifting regulatory landscape. The source emphasized that Vanguard is being “very methodical” in its approach, acknowledging the market dynamics that have evolved since the landmark ETF approvals in 2024.

Crucially, the report indicates this move does not include plans for Vanguard to launch its own proprietary crypto products.

From rejection to reconsideration

This potential pivot marks a stark departure from Vanguard’s firm stance in January 2024, when the firm blocked client access to the newly approved spot Bitcoin ETFs. At the time, the asset manager stated the products conflicted with its offering focused on traditional asset classes like equities, bonds, and cash, which it considered the essential building blocks of a long-term portfolio. It deemed Bitcoin’s volatility incompatible with its investment philosophy.

The road to this reversal, however, has been paved with telling clues. As Bloomberg Senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas noted, the appointment of Salim Ramji as CEO in mid-2024 was a critical signal.

Ramji, who personally oversaw the launch of BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), brought an insider’s understanding of the digital asset market to Vanguard’s top role. Balchunas had previously speculated that Ramji’s leadership could lead to a reversal of the ETF ban within a year or two, characterizing it not as a radical shift but as an incremental change for a platform that already offers gold ETFs.

This context makes the current developments appear less like a sudden about-face and more like the execution of a deliberate, CEO-led strategy. Further complicating Vanguard’s public skepticism was its quiet ascent to becoming the largest shareholder in Strategy, which is widely regarded as a publicly traded Bitcoin proxy.

According to Bloomberg, through its various funds, Vanguard accumulated an 8% stake in the firm. This substantial investment stood in sharp contrast to its public statements, suggesting a nuanced, if not contradictory, approach to gaining exposure to the digital asset ecosystem through traditional equity channels.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

China retaliates against Mexico tariffs with trade probe and anti-dumping case

China retaliates against Mexico tariffs with trade probe and anti-dumping case

China has launched a direct trade investigation targeting Mexico, after the Latin American country announced aggressive new tariffs on Chinese exports. The decision came Thursday, as China’s Ministry of Commerce confirmed it would probe not only Mexico’s 50% tariff on Chinese cars, but also a list of other new trade measures. The same day, China […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09518-0.75%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001578+1.74%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 01:07
Share
Trump pushes joint-venture plan for TikTok while Beijing stays silent

Trump pushes joint-venture plan for TikTok while Beijing stays silent

China has not responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement on Thursday that a deal to keep TikTok running in the United States has been approved. Trump said during the signing of a new executive order that he had “gotten the go-ahead” from Chinese President Xi Jinping. But since that statement, Beijing hasn’t said a […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.555+0.17%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001578+1.74%
Union
U$0.010355-7.29%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 01:17
Share
From Spare Dollars to Moon Gains: MoonBull Emerges as the New Meme Coin to Watch While Cheems and Snek Push Forward

From Spare Dollars to Moon Gains: MoonBull Emerges as the New Meme Coin to Watch While Cheems and Snek Push Forward

What if the next big crypto moonshot is already in liftoff mode, and still flying under the radar? That hunger to spot the new meme coin to watch before everyone else is real. Investors chase the next viral token like it’s a ticket to space. Meme coin culture thrives on hype, viral community energy, and […]
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.07777-7.32%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02193-0.27%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002331+5.09%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 00:30
Share

Trending News

More

China retaliates against Mexico tariffs with trade probe and anti-dumping case

Trump pushes joint-venture plan for TikTok while Beijing stays silent

From Spare Dollars to Moon Gains: MoonBull Emerges as the New Meme Coin to Watch While Cheems and Snek Push Forward

MoonBull’s Best Crypto Presale Now Live – $3K to $739K With 24,540% ROI as Dogecoin and FLOKI Rally

Crypto Market Defies Predictions as Trends Shift