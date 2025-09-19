Vanguard Reveals $50 Million Bitcoin Purchase via Metaplanet

Vanguard Group, managing $10 trillion in assets, has increased its investment in Metaplanet by purchasing over $50 million worth of Bitcoin through the treasury company. Vanguard now holds 12.44 million shares in Metaplanet, reflecting growing institutional interest in cryptocurrencies. Metaplanet continues to expand its Bitcoin holdings, positioning itself as one of the largest publicly traded Bitcoin treasury firms worldwide. This move signals a broader acceptance of Bitcoin among traditional financial institutions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.