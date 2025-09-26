The post Vanguard Set to Launch Crypto ETFs appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Vanguard, the world’s second-largest asset manager, is planning to offer cryptocurrency ETFs on its brokerage platform for the first time. This move comes as investor interest in crypto grows and reflects Vanguard’s effort to expand its product range with regulated crypto investment options. The new ETFs will provide Vanguard clients easy and secure access to digital assets through familiar investment vehicles. The launch is expected soon following regulatory approvals.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.