Vantage Data Centers announced it has secured $1.6 billion in investment from GIC and ADIA

Vantage Data Centers announced today that it has secured a $1.6 billion investment from GIC and ADIA to promote the growth of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The funding will be used to acquire Yondr Group’s 300 MW hyperscale data center campus in Johor, Malaysia.

The funding round was supported by GIC, a global institutional investor, and ADIA, a wholly owned Abu Dhabi Investment Authority subsidiary. The investment follows Vantage’s plans to expand in Malaysia through the Yondr Group’s 300 MW hyperscale data center campus. The Johor Yondr Group data center was recently acquired by DigitalBridge Group, Inc., one of Vantage’s investors and an asset manager focused on digital infrastructure.

Vantage strengthens APAC presence with Johor campus acquisition

According to Vantage, the new funding results from the growing interest in digital infrastructure across the Asia-Pacific region, fueled by AI and cloud computing adoption. The investment will directly support the acquisition of the Johor campus and be divested to future expansion of Vantage’s APAC area.

Jeremy Deutsch, President of Vantage Data Centers’ APAC region, described the company’s regional growth as a significant investment, marking a pivotal milestone in their growth journey. He also acknowledged the support of GIC and ADIA, saying the firm is now positioned as one of the largest providers of sustainable AI and cloud infrastructure in the APAC region. He added that the Johor campus acquisition will push the firm’s APAC footprint to 1 GW of capacity, enabling it to continue delivering scale and speed for customers.

Boon Chin Hau, GIC’s Chief Investment Officer for infrastructure, noted that Vantage was prepared to meet the region’s increasing demand for data center capacity. He acknowledged the collaboration of ADIA and DigitalBridge to support the development. He described the firm as a leading global data center developer and operator, positioning itself to meet the capacity demand in the APAC region.

Khadem AIRemeithi, executive director of the infrastructure department at ADIA, touched on how the investment aligns with ADIA’s broad strategy. He said the relationship aligns well with their strategy of investing in infrastructure that enables digitalization. He noted the growing demand for capacity in the APAC region, with AI and cloud computing as the key drivers of the demand.

Johor campus acquisition to push Vantage’s APAC capacity to 1 GW

DigitalBridge’s senior managing director and head of data centers, Jon Mauck, reaffirmed their role as one of the leading partners, saying it was an exciting moment for the hyperscale data center developer as it accelerates its regional expansion. He acknowledged GIC and ADIA, saying they are long-term partners who have gained trust, and their continued support reflects confidence in Vantage’s ability to execute at scale.

The Johor campus investment is expected to be closed in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to customary conditions. The acquisition will push Vantage’s capacity to 1 GW across the region. The campus will be named JHB1 and cover nearly 73 acres in the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone. After completion, it will deliver approximately 300 MW of IT capacity across three advanced data centers.

The hyperscale data center provider originally financed its projects via a green loan structure, which is also utilized in the JHB1 campus. JHB1 is expected to feature sustainability-driven innovations such as direct-to-chip liquid cooling. The campus is also on track to meet EDGE certification standards. Its regional presence now spans Australia, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, and it has completed its operations in North America and EMEA.

DigitalBridge’s stock price has dropped today by 0.53%, trading at $11.17. The firm’s YTD is also down 0.98%, showing negative market sentiment toward the stock. It has a year-long stock range of $6.41 – $17.33.

