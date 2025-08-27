VANTIR Launches to Transform Prop Trading With Transparency and Trust

Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, August 27th, 2025, FinanceWire

Vantir, a new proprietary trading firm founded by professional traders, today announced its official launch. The firm enters the market with a model designed to address long-standing concerns in the industry, including delayed payouts, hidden rules, and unclear operating practices.

Vantir was established after its founders experienced first-hand the frustrations of payout delays and opaque policies at other firms. Their mission is to create a trading environment where reliability and fairness are the foundation.

Core Features of Vantir’s Model

24-Hour Payout Guarantee: All profit withdrawals are processed within 24 hours. If a delay occurs, Vantir automatically adds a 20% bonus to the trader’s withdrawal.

All profit withdrawals are processed within 24 hours. If a delay occurs, Vantir automatically adds a 20% bonus to the trader’s withdrawal. Liquidity Reserve: Payouts are supported by Vantir’s internal liquidity reserve, ensuring reliability without dependence on external performance.

Payouts are supported by Vantir’s internal liquidity reserve, ensuring reliability without dependence on external performance. Scalable Capital Up to $3 Million: Traders who demonstrate consistent performance can scale their accounts through a structured plan, growing access to capital up to $3 million.

Traders who demonstrate consistent performance can scale their accounts through a structured plan, growing access to capital up to $3 million. AI Trade Feedback System: Each trader receives a post-challenge report powered by AI, analyzing risk management, decision-making behavior, and psychological patterns, with the goal of supporting long-term growth.

Each trader receives a post-challenge report powered by AI, analyzing risk management, decision-making behavior, and psychological patterns, with the goal of supporting long-term growth. Clear Rules and Transparency: All program rules are straightforward and publicly documented, with no mid-challenge changes or hidden conditions.

All program rules are straightforward and publicly documented, with no mid-challenge changes or hidden conditions. Community Engagement: Vantir founders host live Q&A sessions and maintain visible communication with traders to promote openness and accountability.

Launch Promotion

To mark its launch, Vantir is offering new users a 50% discount on their first challenge when they register via the website. In addition, promotional events and funded account giveaways will be hosted on Vantir’s official social channels.

About Vantir

Vantir is a proprietary trading firm committed to setting a higher standard of transparency and fairness in prop trading. The firm provides traders with guaranteed 24-hour payouts, a structured capital scaling plan up to $3 million, and an AI-powered feedback system to support continuous growth. With clear rules and active community engagement, Vantir aims to build lasting partnerships with traders worldwide.

For more information about VANTIR and its launch promotion, users can visit https://www.vantir.com.

CEO

Arsen Magomedov

VANTIR

[email protected]

