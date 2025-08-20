VCI Global Launches $2.1B Bitcoin-Backed Sovereign Infrastructure Venture

By: Coinspeaker
2025/08/20 02:06
RealLink
REAL$0.05083+2.25%

VCI Global has unveiled a joint venture on August 19 valued at over $2.16 billion, backed by 18,000 Bitcoin BTC $113 075 24h volatility: 3.0% Market cap: $2.25 T Vol. 24h: $43.28 B , to create sovereign-grade infrastructure for digital assets.

The company will manage commercialization with a 70% stake, while its partner maintains custody of the Bitcoin reserves. Focus areas include tokenizing real-world assets, offering vault services, and linking encrypted systems with AI computing.

According to VCI Global’s announcement, the Bitcoin will be stored in QuantVault, a platform with hardware encryption and quantum-resilient features, addressing some growing concerns about quantum computing and cryptocurrency security. This setup aims to support governments and institutions with secure digital frameworks.

The initiative builds on VCI Global’s work in cybersecurity and AI, including recent launches like Qsecore and its V Gallant division for GPU hardware. Dato’ Victor Hoo, group executive chairman and CEO, indicated the partnership helps build secure, scalable digital asset systems aligned with regulations.

With Bitcoin’s market cap exceeding $2.25 trillion at the time of this writing, according to CoinMarketCap data, this positions VCI Global among Nasdaq-listed firms combining large Bitcoin holdings with advanced infrastructure.

VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) Price Analysis

VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) shares were trading at $1.02 by press time, up 17.6% intraday, following the announcement. However, VCIG has been struggling in price performance since its NASDAQ listing, accumulating 99.98% in losses from April 13, 2023, to its current valuation.

From a technical analysis perspective, the stock has been trading in a neutral-to-bearish momentum, according to the daily relative strength index (RSI), and its trend is consistently far below the 50-day exponential moving average (1D50EMA).

VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) 1D historical price chart | Source: TradingView

VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) 1D historical price chart | Source: TradingView

Historically, companies like former MicroStrategy, now Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), have used a Bitcoin reserve strategy as a way to regain market interest and positive price action, betting on Bitcoin’s success against the dollar and other traditional assets.

On a similar note, BitMine went a step further, announcing an Ethereum-based treasury reserve, also seeing positive price action post-announcement. Brevan Howard, one of the world’s largest hedge funds, recently disclosed a significant allocation in BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF (IBIT), accounting for 21% of the fund’s portfolio. This is another testimony to growing institutional interest in the leading cryptocurrency.

next

The post VCI Global Launches $2.1B Bitcoin-Backed Sovereign Infrastructure Venture appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

Scott Bessent, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, said today that any investment made by the U.S. government in Intel would be used to stabilize the chipmaker.
U
U$0.02036-2.58%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 02:20
Share
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.001877+8.93%
Startup
STARTUP$0.006787+18.44%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.092+30.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Share
Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/circle-unified-cross-chain-usdc-access/
USDCoin
USDC$1+0.06%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24883-3.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021092-8.70%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 02:10
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Why Cold Wallet, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, & BONK Are Watchlist Favorites Among the Top Cryptos of 2025

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage