VeBetterDAO Launches Uranus GM NFTs, Elevating User Engagement

VeBetterDAO introduces the Uranus GM NFTs as the eighth tier, enhancing user rewards and governance influence within its ecosystem.











VeBetterDAO has taken another significant step in its cosmic-themed journey with the launch of Uranus GM NFTs, according to VeChain Official. This marks the eighth tier in its GM NFT progression system, following the successful release of Saturn, which saw high community engagement and enthusiasm.

Enhancing User Benefits

The Uranus tier introduces several enhanced benefits for VeBetterDAO’s most dedicated members. Participants will enjoy a substantial 5.00x rewards multiplier from the GM Rewards Pool, providing increased returns for active members. Additionally, holders gain expanded governance influence, allowing them to play a more pivotal role in VeBetterDAO’s strategic decision-making processes.

Alongside these rewards, Uranus NFT holders will earn a prestigious status within the community, joining an exclusive group of pioneers. The NFT also features unique celestial artwork, serving as a badge of commitment and leadership within the ecosystem.

Requirements and Participation

Unlike previous tiers, the Uranus level does not offer free node upgrades. To join this tier, community members are required to contribute 1,250,000 B3TR to the Treasury. However, owning a Uranus GM NFT is just the beginning. To fully realize the benefits, active participation is necessary. Members must cast votes in governance proposals and XAllocation rounds to activate their full Uranus multiplier. Engaging across multiple proposals can maximize reward potential, and utilizing VOT3 can enhance the Vote2Earn strategy, complementing the Uranus multiplier.

Future Developments

The launch of Uranus is not the final frontier for VeBetterDAO. The roadmap includes the introduction of Neptune in October, requiring a 2,500,000 B3TR donation, and the Galaxy tier in December, necessitating a 12,500,000 B3TR contribution. These tiers, like Uranus, will not offer free node upgrades but promise to bring further advancements and opportunities for committed community members.

The Uranus GM NFTs represent a significant milestone in VeBetterDAO’s evolution, offering unmatched multipliers, deeper governance authority, and a new level of prestige for ecosystem participants. Members are encouraged to stay informed through the official channels for updates on future tier releases and ecosystem developments.

