VeChain Eyes 200% Rally With Upgrades and Staking

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 16:54
  • VeChain’s ecosystem upgrades enhance EVM compatibility and cross-chain integration.
  • Strategic partnerships with Franklin Templeton and Crypto.com boost adoption.
  • Stargate staking offers up to 9% APY, rewarding long-term holders effectively.

VeChain ($VET) has gained traction with analysts and traders as its ecosystem continues to expand. The token traded at $0.02295, posting a daily gain of nearly 1% despite a broader weekly pullback. Short-term volatility remains, but the longer-term case is firming on ecosystem upgrades, strategic partnerships, and new staking incentives.

Market analyst Michaël van de Poppe has identified VeChain as a project to watch, citing both technical setups and fundamental improvements.

Upgrades Reinforce VeChain’s Technical Base

VeChain’s development roadmap is rolling out in structured phases. The first stage, Galactica, introduced the StarGate launch alongside EVM Shanghai upgrades, including a revised gas-fee market. The second stage, Hayabusa, reshaped tokenomics by cutting VTHO inflation and raising staking rewards, creating a more deflationary model that strengthens value for long-term holders.

The ongoing stage, Interstellar, aims to deliver full EVM parity and enable cross-chain integration. These updates sharpen VeChain’s technical foundation and align it with wider blockchain standards.

Partnerships and Adoption Signals

Strategic partnerships also underscore VeChain’s progress. Collaborations with Franklin Templeton and Crypto.com highlight the growing adoption of its technology. 

Besides expanding liquidity through exchange listings, VeChain is building credibility by aligning with traditional financial players. Such alliances signal confidence from both institutional and retail sides, which may encourage capital inflows once technical resistance levels are broken.

Staking Incentives and Price Outlook

VeChain’s Stargate staking program has introduced yields of up to 9% APY for early participants, with rewards distributed weekly. This structure supports passive income for holders and encourages long-term positioning. If token prices advance, effective yields increase further, making the program more attractive to conviction investors.

On the chart, VET is testing the 20-week moving average near $0.025. Historically, a decisive move above this level has paved the way for rallies exceeding 200%. Van de Poppe argues the recent correction phase may be complete, leaving VeChain positioned for a potential breakout.

