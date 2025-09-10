VeChain Introduces VeFounder Program to Onboard New Web3 Entrepreneurs

Vechain’s Vefounders program offers shared governance initially and full control over operations, community, and treasury management over time.

The program is designed to provide ready-made apps, mentoring, and a pathway to autonomy, positioning it as a launchpad for new Web3 entrepreneurs.

VeChain has introduced a new program that aims to nurture the upcoming generation of blockchain entrepreneurs. The VeFounder Program will provide individuals who are selected an opportunity to own a developed VeBetter application.

The app will initially share governance with VeChain and eventually have full governance over operation, community, and treasury management.

Closer Look At VeChain’s VeFounder Program

In announcing the move on X, it described it as “a bold approach to launching Web3 businesses,” and invited both experienced and new builders to consider the opportunity. The program will use an odd model. Rather than simply incubating projects, VeChain is handing over existing, working apps to entrepreneurs ready to steer them toward long-term independence.

Its latest incentive-driven bride-to-earn model could lead to greater DeFi adoption, as reported by CNF.

In order to establish the mood of the launch, the co-founder and CEO of VeChain, Sunny Lu, wrote an emotional open invitation on the 10th anniversary of the project.

In the message, he outlined the grit, sacrifice, and perseverance of the founder as a combination. “Every founder begins as a doer, sleeves rolled up,” he said, but eventually realizes the necessity of empowering others to grow alongside them.

Lu discussed what he perceives to be the three key foundations of entrepreneurship: financing, strategy, and people. In his view, the funding is never the endpoint because ambition will always outpace resources. Strategy demands the controversial maintenance of a vision and adapting to the changing reality.

The human factor, he confessed, is the most difficult but the most critical one, as founders always have to balance motivation, make difficult decisions, and remain strong when facing stress.

Words Of Wisdom By Sunny Lu

He compared the experience of the founder to that of a mountain climber, wherein the trail may be steep and adamant, but the scenery is rewarding. “The muscle aches, the sweat pours, sometimes the blood boils,” he wrote, but the determination to continue moving upwards is in itself the work of a true founder.

The VeFounder Program is to drive that spirit onto the ground. Offering pre-prepared applications, initial mentoring, and a way to achieve complete autonomy, VeChain is setting up the program as a stepping stone to those entrepreneurs willing to take a step into leadership in Web3.

Lu made it clear that the situation of beginning and running a venture can be difficult to endure, but can be transformative as well.

“Together, let’s climb higher,” he declared. Moreover, he extended an open invitation to those who were ready to make the first jump into the position of founder.

