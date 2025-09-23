Developers worldwide are invited to build tools and applications for the VeBetter and VeChain ecosystems, competing for a $30,000 prize pool. One of the requirements is that your dApp delivers a smooth, user-friendly experience with reliable functionality and integrates B3TR as its reward mechanism. VeChain has launched a global hackathon with a $30,000 prize pool [...]]]>Developers worldwide are invited to build tools and applications for the VeBetter and VeChain ecosystems, competing for a $30,000 prize pool. One of the requirements is that your dApp delivers a smooth, user-friendly experience with reliable functionality and integrates B3TR as its reward mechanism. VeChain has launched a global hackathon with a $30,000 prize pool [...]]]>

VeChain Invites Global Devs to Hackathon — Build, Innovate, and Win $30,000

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/23 17:00
B3TR
B3TR$0.09043+1.14%
WINK
WIN$0.00004987-0.37%
  • Developers worldwide are invited to build tools and applications for the VeBetter and VeChain ecosystems, competing for a $30,000 prize pool.
  • One of the requirements is that your dApp delivers a smooth, user-friendly experience with reliable functionality and integrates B3TR as its reward mechanism.

VeChain has launched a global hackathon with a $30,000 prize pool in VET, seeking developers worldwide to build real-world Web3 applications using the VeChainThor ecosystem. This is an opportunity for developers to bring ambitious ideas to life while also addressing some of the significant challenges in blockchain adoption, particularly scalability, sustainability, and social impact.

According to the X announcement, the Submissions for the hackathon officially open on 22nd September at 16:00 (UTC+2) and will remain open until 5th October at 23:59, giving participants just under two weeks to finalize and submit their projects. The winners will then be revealed on 13th October.

The team previously partnered with EasyA and BCG for a major event in Singapore in September 2024, as well as hosting a hackathon at Harvard University in October 2023.

What’s the Judging Criteria

To make it through to judging, every project must meet four key requirements that align with the hackathon’s broader mission. First, you’ll need to integrate the B3TR token, the main incentive and utility token of the VeBetterDAO ecosystem, so it works as your app’s reward mechanism.

Second, your dApp should be compatible with the VeWorld wallet, VeChainThor’s official self-custody wallet, to make user transactions smooth and seamless.

Third, each project should bring in some form of AI-powered functionality that adds real, practical value for users. And finally, your build needs to show a clear commitment to sustainability, staying true to the X-to-Earn principles that guide the ecosystem.

Projects will be assessed according to four equally weighted pillars, each representing 25% of the total score. The first pillar, Impact and Feasibility, focuses on how effectively a dApp addresses its targeted problem, the extent to which it is viable in real-world scenarios, and its potential to onboard hundreds of thousands of users.

The remaining three pillars cover equally critical areas, ensuring that projects are judged on vision, on execution, practicality, and the value they bring to VeChain.

To ensure builders are well-prepared, the organizers are providing access to an extensive Global Hackathon Workshop Series. This educational initiative is designed to equip participants with both the theoretical knowledge and hands-on skills they need to build successful submissions.

The series includes past recordings and detailed code repositories that cover the full development stack. Participants can dive into Solidity smart contracts to master the core principles of blockchain logic, learn how to integrate backends with the VeChain SDK, and develop user-friendly interfaces through VeChainKit.

They concluded their article:

This update follows the release of VeChain’s VeBetter Whitepaper 2.0, which outlines its vision for steering the ecosystem toward an AI-driven future. At the heart of this roadmap is the B3TR token, designed to strengthen community governance and support a shared treasury.

VET, the project’s native token, is facing some market pressure, slipping to just above $0.022 after dropping 0.4% in the past 24 hours and nearly 6% over the past week. Trading activity has also cooled, with volumes down 16% to $53 million.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to CoinDesk, Boerse Stuttgart Digital, the cryptocurrency business unit of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, announced on Tuesday that it has established a new office in Madrid, Spain, officially entering the Spanish market. This move expands its European presence to eight centers, including Frankfurt, Zurich, and Milan. Earlier this year, the company received Europe's first full-territory license under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) from Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), providing cryptocurrency trading and custody solutions to banks, brokers, and asset managers.
Movement
MOVE$0.116-1.02%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 17:16
Share
Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to CoinDesk, Hyperliquid, once a leading player in the on-chain perpetual swap market, is gradually being overtaken by emerging platforms such as Lighter and Aster, resulting in a decline in market share. According to Dune data, Hyperliquid's market share of the on-chain cryptocurrency perpetual swap market reached 71% in May of this year, but has now fallen to 38%. Meanwhile, Lighter and Aster's market shares have increased from low single-digit percentages in May to 16.8% and 14.9%, respectively. The on-chain perpetual swap market is experiencing rapid growth. Over the past four weeks, cumulative trading volume across all platforms has approached $700 billion, with $42 billion traded in the last 24 hours alone. The number of on-chain perpetual swap protocols has rapidly increased from just two in 2022 to over 80 today. This growth demonstrates the vitality of the market: a thriving market attracts numerous new participants, intensifying competition and challenging the market share and profitability of early entrants.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011187+1.07%
Aster
ASTER$1.7071+7.18%
MAY
MAY$0.03978-3.09%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 17:24
Share
The SEC approves Grayscale’s GDLC: first multi-asset crypto ETP and prospects for over 100 ETFs

The SEC approves Grayscale’s GDLC: first multi-asset crypto ETP and prospects for over 100 ETFs

The SEC has approved the conversion of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) into an ETP traded on NYSE Arca.
Capverse
CAP$0.11846-17.48%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03561-11.21%
FUND
FUND$0.018+11.11%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 20:42
Share

Trending News

More

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

The SEC approves Grayscale’s GDLC: first multi-asset crypto ETP and prospects for over 100 ETFs

US House Pushes To Combine Anti-CBDC And Crypto Market Structure Bills

Solana founder says Bitcoin must act fast to beat quantum computers by 2030