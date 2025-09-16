VeChain Prepares for $15T AI Economy with VeBetter Whitepaper 2.0

VeBetter Whitepaper 2.0 has officially been unveiled as VeChain seeks to realign itself to capitalize on the Artificial Intelligence breakthrough.

The whitepaper discloses that its roadmap would start with building embedded intelligence in four phases.

VeChain (VET) has announced the launch of a VeBetter Whitepaper 2.0 to channel its direction towards an AI-focused society. At the center of this is the B3TR token, which is expected to boost community-led governance and a shared treasury.

The Details of the VeBetter Whitepaper 2.0

In the whitepaper, VeChain noted that AI systems are on course to become the major actors in the global economy. In fact, trillions of dollars in activities are expected to be influenced by AI in the next decade. Specifically, this ranges from digital agents managing capital and logistics to self-driving cars coordinating mobility.

While this “next generation economy” could only thrive on open, programmable, and verifiable infrastructure, the current financial system appears too slow, costly, and centralized to adapt. According to the whitepaper, many crypto projects have attempted to provide solutions, but have become too focused on moving values instead of creating them, making them speculation-driven. But here is where VeBetter comes in.

The whitepaper states that VeBetter takes a different approach, as “it turns millions of small contributions into measurable impacts.” By reducing plastic waste and conserving energy, the team believes that it has demonstrated its ability to solve larger challenges.

Meanwhile, AI systems that are expected to redefine the global economy are also reported to become complex and difficult to align as they grow.

To address this, VeBetter is reported to “extend its coordination models to agents.” This implies that it is offering verified “behavioral data, the rails, and the incentives needed to collaborate across different use cases.” According to the whitepaper, the goal is to ensure a shared economy of effort where humans and AI systems advance side by side.

VeBetter was created in 2024 and has since been able to complete more than 35 million verified actions across 5 million wallets. As noted in our earlier discussion, its official website was launched this year to accelerate this course. According to the report, about 208,000 kilograms of plastic waste have been reduced by these actions, saving 7 million watt-hours of energy. This has been done through different partnerships, as mentioned in our previous news brief.

In the first year of operation, VeChain has noted that incentives alone are not enough. This means there is a need to “embrace intelligence to turn participation into experience,” according to the document.

Its latest priority is expected to improve decision-making while lowering barriers for governance, provide sharper insights for builders and creators, and make engagement smarter for brands and communities. In all, B3TR is reported to “function as a programmable substrate for alignment.”

The Roadmap and VET Price

The roadmap, according to the whitepaper, starts with building embedded intelligence. This will go through four phases namely: off-chain intelligence and social agents, on-chain intelligence and governance agents, personalized superintelligence, and data intelligence and monetization. From this, there would be a drive towards an AI native society.

Amid the backdrop of this, VET, the native token of VeChain, is struggling to hold above the $0.024 level as it declines by 0.5% in the last 24 hours and 1% in the last seven days.

According to our recent analysis, the price of VET still has the potential to rise to $2.5 this cycle. As also indicated in our earlier publication, analyst Egrag Crypto has predicted that the price could hit $1 by replicating the 2020 move.

