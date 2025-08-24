VeChain Price Prediction: Is $1 Possible for VET?

VET projected path tied to ADA comparison shows $72–95 billion cap range possible.

VeChain’s native token VET trades at $0.02585, reflecting a 9.2% daily increase and a market cap of $2.22 billion. The debate over whether VET can reach $1 resurfaced after VeChain ambassador Sebastian.vet shared calculations comparing VET’s growth path to ADA’s past performance.

The post stressed that VET’s circulating supply stands at 72 billion, meaning a $1 valuation equals a $72 billion market cap. On a fully diluted basis of 86.7 billion tokens, the figure climbs to $86.7 billion. Both values remain under ADA’s $95 billion peak from September 2021.

The rotation of liquidity across market cycles serves to play a leading role. Traditionally, capital moves from Bitcoin to Ethereum, then into large-cap altcoins. With VET falling in the third stage, favorable macroeconomic conditions like interest rate reductions and ETF flows could open the door for an increased valuation.

Cardano Had Hype, VeChain Has Adoption

Cardano’s 2021 surge happened prior to real-world applications, while VeChain in 2025 has support from enterprise adoption. Its ecosystem encompasses supply chain implementations, tracking for ESG, and a dual-token model that ensures fee stability. Tokenomics upgrades and changes in governance are also in the works.

Institutional support bolsters the argument further. Franklin Templeton, a firm that has $1.7 trillion under management, is VeChain’s client, as previously reported by CNF. Crypto.com and BitGo provide custody services, while liquidity assistance comes from Keyrock, to provide an ETF-ready environment that ADA did not have in its peak run.

VeChain has released compliance documentation under MiCA in the European Union, while U.S. custody and governance clarity ensure allocations are legally feasible. This groundwork establishes conditions that can promote sustainable capital inflows from institutions.

VeChain Prepares for European ETF, ETP Entry

VeChain’s focus on ESG is in line with regulatory and investment needs. It monitors carbon data, uses sustainability frameworks, and operates on energy-efficient DPoS through the Hayabusa upgrade. The system is critical for future ETF and ETP products in Europe.

CNF also noted that Hayabusa has progressed already with the vote passing on August 18, testnet deployment in early September, and mainnet in sight for December. Its modifications encompass a shift from Proof of Authority to Delegated Proof of Stake, while adding dynamic VTHO issuance for more robust economic design.

The ecosystem cycle also supports the forecast. VeBetterDAO has involved over 4 million users and facilitated over 30 million tokenised transactions, bringing activity that supports VTHO burns and strengthens tokenomics.

Moreover, the cultural tailwind came when UFC CEO Dana White announced a $1 million personal holding in VET, describing it as his one crypto investment, previously disclosed by CNF. Such a resounding endorsement lends credence to a market usually criticized for hype-based moves.

Can VET Reach $1? Risks and Outlook

As per Sebastian, possible scenarios reveal that $40 billion market cap positions VET at $0.56, $60 billion at $0.83, and $72 billion at $1. With ADA in 2021 at $95 billion, VET could reach $1.32.

The bull case relies on the successful integration of Hayabusa, favorable macro trends, and ETF issuances related to ESG mandates. With such a situation, the $72–95 billion market cap path becomes reasonable, translating to $1–$1.32 for VET.

The bear case is that liquidity tightness and ETF disappointments could slow down the progress, but VeChain’s rails, custody, and ESG framework would be intact. This cycle, unlike the hype-fuelled peaks in 2021, revolves around infrastructure and institutional readiness.

