VeChain Refreshes VeWorld Experience With v2.4.0 Biggest UI/UX Upgrade

The VeChain team has rolled out VeWorld v2.4.0, described as the largest upgrade to its user interface and user experience. The update adds a refreshed layout, improved browsing, and a smoother experience across the integrated VeBetter ecosystem.

The newly launched apps carousel stands out as a major change. It displays the latest and most popular apps, while also offering sleek visuals for X2E platforms. Panels now include expanded details such as join dates, user base numbers, and individual activity.

The VeBetter app environment has also been updated. It now has a dedicated space for X2E apps, collapsible sections showing important statistics, and faster access to favorites. The design has been built to provide a cleaner and smarter navigation flow.

New Features Simplify App Access and Use

VeWorld now functions more like a standalone app. The in-app browser has been redesigned with more screen space, a standardized entry flow, and improved web features built directly into the application. Ecosystem labels add further clarity for navigation.

Searching has been made easier with a refined search page. It introduces bottom sheet results, a smoother keyboard response, and updated tab functions. These improvements ensure that finding and accessing applications can be done more quickly and reliably.

First-time users will notice a smarter onboarding process. The network highlights curated X2E apps and adapts after three actions or once $ 50 worth of $VET has been used, offering a more intuitive feel that aims to increase interaction rates across the ecosystem.

Looking ahead, VeWorld’s roadmap includes seamless logins across multiple apps without repeated certificate signings and the ability to switch wallets without logging out. These additions are expected to further streamline use cases and reduce barriers for adoption.

VeChain Targets 2025 Mainnet With Hayabusa

In parallel with the VeWorld release, VeChain has started the Hayabusa Devnet, as CNF reported in the previous article. This test network introduces updated token reward rules and a fresh consensus approach. The team aims for a mainnet launch of this system by the end of 2025.

Beyond that, the Interstellar Phase is scheduled for 2026. During this stage, JSON RPC integration will allow cross-chain communication, opening the VeChainThor blockchain to broader interoperability and links with other ecosystems.

Despite the updates, VET currently trades at $0.024, down 1.46% in the past 24 hours. Analyst Jireon noted that VET has maintained a strong support line dating back to 2020. He identified $0.05 as the first target, followed by resistance levels near $0.082 and $0.12 if momentum continues.

The relative strength index stands near 46 on the monthly chart, suggesting additional space for upward movement. While short-term fluctuations remain, the long-term structure is seen as favorable for accumulation at current levels.

