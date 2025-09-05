VeChain’s “Hayabusa” Upgrade Could Fuel a 400% VET Rally

Hayabusa shifts VeChain from PoA to DPoS, enabling community participation.

VTHO generation moves to a staking model, reducing inflation and rewarding active holders.

Analysts see potential 400% upside for VET as patterns signal a looming breakout.

VeChain (VET) has taken a major leap forward with the successful passage of its Hayabusa upgrade, a development that fundamentally reshapes the project’s staking mechanics and tokenomics. The change is set to benefit both VET and its gas token, VTHO, while positioning the blockchain for long-term sustainability.

Vechain Hayabusa Upgrade Brings Structural Change

The Hayabusa proposal was approved with an overwhelming 98% community vote and introduces two key changes for the VeChainThor network.

First, the system transitions from Proof of Authority (PoA) to Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS), allowing broader decentralization and greater community involvement. Second, the network moves away from static VTHO generation to a staking-based model, making rewards more dynamic and utility-driven.

These updates are to reduce inflation, strengthen incentives for active participants, and open staking opportunities to all VET holders, not just validators. By doing so, VeChain aims to create a fairer and more secure ecosystem while making VET ownership more rewarding.

VET Price Outlook

Alongside these tokenomics changes, VET continues to show signs of recovery in technical patterns. The token has been consolidating between $0.023 and $0.025 after a steep 70% correction from last year’s highs near $0.08. Chart structures shared by Michaël van de Poppe now suggest the formation of a double bottom, pointing toward renewed buying interest.

Van de Poppe notes that a break above the $0.03 resistance could start a fresh expansion phase for VET’s price. He said historically, VeChain rallies have extended to the 1.618 Fibonacci extension level, which would put the next major target around $0.12. This represents a 400% increase from current levels.

Meanwhile, VET is trading more than 90% below its all-time high of $0.2782. Van de Poppe has emphasized that VET remains undervalued compared to its significant fundamental progress.

Related: VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028-2030

Hayabusa Goes Live in December

As price speculation remains part of the discussion, the Hayabusa upgrade highlights how VeChain is addressing long-term fundamentals. The changes to staking-based VTHO rewards ensure that VET is more utility-driven, while community-led governance makes the system more resilient.

Notably, Hayabusa will go live in December, promising to increase protocol rewards while reducing VTHO inflation. Vechain is distributing over 5.4 billion VTHO tokens between now and December, when Hayabusa will go live.