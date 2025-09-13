Velo Protocol Taps Lightnet and OpenEden to Unveil ASEAN Settlement Network

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/13 13:30
Velo Protocol, a popular Web3 financial solutions platform, has partnered with fintech firm Lightnet and RWA tokenization company OpenEden. The partnership seeks to offer Treasury-as-a-Service (TaaS) and ASEAN Settlement Network, combining conventional finance with blockchain-led innovation. As Velo Protocol’s official press release discloses, the collaboration denotes a crucial move in boosting compliant adoption of digital finance across Asia. Hence, the development is anticipated to fortify tokenized Treasuries in the United States, redefine real-time payments across borders, and improve stablecoin issuance within the region.

Velo Protocol Taps Lightnet and OpenEden to Roll Out Treasury-as-a-Service

The partnership between Velo Protocol, Lightnet, and OpenEden unveils a Treasury-as-a-Service (TaaS) forum and an ASEAN Settlement Network. Particularly, the Treasury-as-a-Service denotes a cutting-edge innovative project dealing with blockchain-led financial services. It provides Web3 treasuries, DAOs, and enterprises with direct reach to the tokenized U.S. Treasuries of OpenEden. The respective treasuries serve as the earliest tokenized real-world asset (RWA) product to which Moody’s has given “A” rating and S&P has provided “AA+” rating for security and credibility.

By delivering yield-bearing reserves via a transparent and compliant system, TaaS establishes a bridge connecting conventional finance with the decentralized ecosystems. It offers a unique standard for the management of on-chain treasuries, letting institutions optimize reserve apart from guaranteeing regulatory compliance. This shift builds trust in advanced tokenized assets and also offers greater liquidity management efficiency to organizations.

Additionally, the 2nd top priority of the collaboration is an ASEAN Settlement Network’s establishment. The ecosystem is devoted to deliver a compliant infrastructure for digital-fiat settlement. This network intends to redefine the execution of regional transfers by enterprises, fintechs, and financial institutions. Simultaneously, the infrastructure will back cross-border remittances and payments in real time.

Fortifying Users and Institutions with Unique Digital Asset Solutions

According to Velo Protocol, the partnership with Lightnet and OpenEden combines their expertise to provide a basis for compliant digital finance across Asia. Hence, by fortifying tokenized U.S. Treasuries as well as permitting transparent, secure, and faster cross-border settlements, the development makes Web3-native efficiency available in the mainstream financial sector. Overall, the joint initiative is set to empower users, merchants, and institutions with next-gen tools to boost adoption of digital assets parallel to adhering to regulatory requirements.

Chainlink And Polymarket Forge New Alliance: LINK Forecasted To Outperform XRP By 2030

Analyst Predicts SUI Breakout as Group Approves $50M Buyback Program

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 100 million in the past 7 days

