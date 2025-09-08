Venezuela: USDT becomes the daily currency amid inflation and the collapse of the bolívar

Receipts, rent, and even condominium expenses are increasingly being settled in USDT: Tether’s stablecoin has quickly become the price benchmark in an economy marked by high inflation (estimated around 229% annually, IMF) and strict capital controls. In this context, the bolívar is retreating in daily transactions, while the “digital dollar” is emerging as a practical tool for payment and store of value.
According to the data collected by our editorial team during reports in Caracas and other urban centers between 2023 and 2024, merchants, condominium administrators, and families describe an increasing daily use of USDT to pay for services and small supplies. Industry analysts observe that the combination of foreign currency remittances, high banking costs, and infrastructural issues has accelerated the adoption of stablecoins as an operational tool.
In large cities as well as in inland areas, price lists in dollars and QR codes for payments in stablecoin are multiplying. The dynamic rests on the need to protect purchasing power and reduce friction in payments within a banking system that is often slow and costly. The result is a “hybrid” dollarization where cash and USDT coexist — with the latter increasingly taking on the role of a unit of account.
«With prices constantly changing, cashing out in USDT is the only way to avoid losing margin between morning and evening.» — voice of a local trader
International data places Venezuela among the markets with high crypto adoption. According to the Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index 2025, the country is listed among the economies with significant retail crypto activity during the period considered (report 2025). It should be noted that journalistic reports record daily payments in USDT for basic expenses, from phone top-ups to groceries (as reported by Cointelegraph).
The coexistence of the official rate, the parallel market, and the P2P price of USDT creates a “three-speed” structure. In the calculation of practical prices, the liquidity of the stablecoin market often makes the P2P rate the most reliable anchor for buyers and sellers. That said, this mechanism, while reducing daily friction, introduces asymmetries between those who have access to digital liquidity and those who remain excluded.
Some economic operators integrate the use of stablecoins in international transactions to mitigate delays and blocks. On the retail side, small and medium-sized merchants adopt wallets that function as a digital cash register, allowing them to receive payments in real-time and settle payments to suppliers with almost instantaneous settlement. Indeed, it is not a uniform adoption: the use of stablecoins is concentrated in supply chains more exposed to imports and remittances.
«We accept USDT for supplies and convert only when necessary to pay utilities: we minimize exposure to the bolívar.» — food industry entrepreneur
The use of stablecoins in Venezuela has surpassed the experimental phase, becoming a daily infrastructure for pricing, payments, and savings.
While offering tactical stability in an extremely complex context, this system does not address the structural causes of inflation and the overall fragility of the economic system. Without macroeconomic reforms and clear regulatory certainty, dollarization remains incomplete, shifting the center of payments outside the banking circuit and introducing immediate benefits but also new vulnerabilities.