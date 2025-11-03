ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Venezuela’s USDT Adoption Gives U.S. Access to Key Financial Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Venezuela’s widespread USDT adoption reveals how digital stablecoins replace cash amid severe dollar shortages and economic restrictions. Tether’s cooperation with U.S. agencies allows transaction monitoring, giving Washington valuable insights into Venezuelan financial and commercial activity. Venezuela’s use of the digital currency USDT provides valuable financial information to the United States. The public and traceable nature of these transactions offers a clear view of monetary movements within the country. USDT, a dollar-pegged stablecoin, now processes more settlements than physical dollar transactions in Venezuela. This change stems from a severe shortage of cash dollars in the national economy. The adoption of USDT has accelerated in recent months. For years, Venezuelans have used this asset as a gateway to global markets and a safeguard against devaluation of the bolivar and high inflation. Since June, its use for currency exchange has expanded further. This growth corresponds with a reduction in oil income, worsened by restrictions on government payments. A shortage of physical dollars exists, and the digital version in stablecoins has become a functional substitute. USDT Surpasses Physical Dollar Transactions in Venezuela Unlike the state-created Petro, which faced strong public resistance, the US dollar holds a position of trust among the population. Dollar-pegged stablecoins found a ready environment for adoption. The use of USDT allows private companies to exchange bolivars for the digital currency through authorized exchange houses, provided they use wallets approved by authorities. Source: Chainalysis Data from Ecoanalítica indicates that approximately 119 million dollars in cryptocurrencies were sold to the private sector in July. During the first seven months of the year, the Central Bank of Venezuela injected 14% fewer dollars and euros into the exchange market compared to the same period last year. By September, state settlements using USDT had surpassed those made with physical dollars. A known issue with this… The post Venezuela’s USDT Adoption Gives U.S. Access to Key Financial Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Venezuela’s widespread USDT adoption reveals how digital stablecoins replace cash amid severe dollar shortages and economic restrictions. Tether’s cooperation with U.S. agencies allows transaction monitoring, giving Washington valuable insights into Venezuelan financial and commercial activity. Venezuela’s use of the digital currency USDT provides valuable financial information to the United States. The public and traceable nature of these transactions offers a clear view of monetary movements within the country. USDT, a dollar-pegged stablecoin, now processes more settlements than physical dollar transactions in Venezuela. This change stems from a severe shortage of cash dollars in the national economy. The adoption of USDT has accelerated in recent months. For years, Venezuelans have used this asset as a gateway to global markets and a safeguard against devaluation of the bolivar and high inflation. Since June, its use for currency exchange has expanded further. This growth corresponds with a reduction in oil income, worsened by restrictions on government payments. A shortage of physical dollars exists, and the digital version in stablecoins has become a functional substitute. USDT Surpasses Physical Dollar Transactions in Venezuela Unlike the state-created Petro, which faced strong public resistance, the US dollar holds a position of trust among the population. Dollar-pegged stablecoins found a ready environment for adoption. The use of USDT allows private companies to exchange bolivars for the digital currency through authorized exchange houses, provided they use wallets approved by authorities. Source: Chainalysis Data from Ecoanalítica indicates that approximately 119 million dollars in cryptocurrencies were sold to the private sector in July. During the first seven months of the year, the Central Bank of Venezuela injected 14% fewer dollars and euros into the exchange market compared to the same period last year. By September, state settlements using USDT had surpassed those made with physical dollars. A known issue with this…

Venezuela’s USDT Adoption Gives U.S. Access to Key Financial Data

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 14:11
Union
U$0.006194-0.81%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03419+5.00%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01134-5.02%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00229+10.62%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004683-8.12%
  • Venezuela’s widespread USDT adoption reveals how digital stablecoins replace cash amid severe dollar shortages and economic restrictions.
  • Tether’s cooperation with U.S. agencies allows transaction monitoring, giving Washington valuable insights into Venezuelan financial and commercial activity.

Venezuela’s use of the digital currency USDT provides valuable financial information to the United States. The public and traceable nature of these transactions offers a clear view of monetary movements within the country. USDT, a dollar-pegged stablecoin, now processes more settlements than physical dollar transactions in Venezuela. This change stems from a severe shortage of cash dollars in the national economy.

The adoption of USDT has accelerated in recent months. For years, Venezuelans have used this asset as a gateway to global markets and a safeguard against devaluation of the bolivar and high inflation. Since June, its use for currency exchange has expanded further. This growth corresponds with a reduction in oil income, worsened by restrictions on government payments. A shortage of physical dollars exists, and the digital version in stablecoins has become a functional substitute.

USDT Surpasses Physical Dollar Transactions in Venezuela

Unlike the state-created Petro, which faced strong public resistance, the US dollar holds a position of trust among the population. Dollar-pegged stablecoins found a ready environment for adoption. The use of USDT allows private companies to exchange bolivars for the digital currency through authorized exchange houses, provided they use wallets approved by authorities.

Source: Chainalysis

Data from Ecoanalítica indicates that approximately 119 million dollars in cryptocurrencies were sold to the private sector in July. During the first seven months of the year, the Central Bank of Venezuela injected 14% fewer dollars and euros into the exchange market compared to the same period last year. By September, state settlements using USDT had surpassed those made with physical dollars.

A known issue with this system, as analysts have pointed out, is that Tether, like other centralized stablecoin issuers, can freeze funds. Bitcoin operates as a digital commodity, but USDT is issued by a regulated entity subject to law. This company maintains close collaboration with U.S. agencies like FinCEN and OFAC. In practice, this means Tether can freeze addresses linked to crimes, terrorism, or sanctioned governments, even without a court order. Reports from 2023 show Tether froze more than 160 digital addresses as part of its compliance policy.

OFAC sanctions on Venezuelan officials have been in place since 2015

The State Department also established sanctions for Petro transactions and other cryptocurrencies in 2018. Yet, economic pressure has not included blocking USDT funds. The incentives for not freezing transactions appear to be greater for the United States.

Source: Chainalysis

Every USDT transaction is public and traceable. Chain analysis tools can identify addresses, link them to owners, and cluster transaction groups to reveal commercial links. They can also analyze holdings, payment volumes, transaction times, and crypto exchanges. Risk analysis helps determine if addresses have ties to illicit activity.

A working hypothesis suggests that if Tether or other stablecoin issuers have not frozen funds upon government request, it is because the data from these transactions provides greater utility to the United States than a simple confiscation. In the current geopolitical context, this represents one more piece on the geopolitical board.

This logic extends to companies using USDT in Venezuela. Tracking minor retail transactions—which now account for 47% of small monetary movements under $10,000—may not be practical. However, high-value exchanges have a high probability of being monitored.

Tether’s Role and Its Cooperation With U.S. Financial Authorities

The use of traceable stablecoins and digital instruments in public accounting by private entities raises critical questions. What happens if foreign competitors learn who local firms are doing business with? Does this create a disadvantage? What happens when a company or individual uses a financial tool that can be frozen by another entity? These questions deserve consideration as stablecoin adoption grows, since blockchain analysis tools are available to anyone willing to pay.

The push for stablecoin transactions is achieving one specific outcome: familiarizing the population with digital currency technology. People and companies are learning to manage wallets, use exchanges, and adopt digital financial tools. This process lays the foundation for broader acceptance of digital assets.

With Bitcoin, the reality would be different because transactions are censorship-resistant. No one can prevent a user from making a transaction, and funds cannot be confiscated if private keys are self-custodied. However, if funds are held by custodians or exchanges, censorship remains possible. As the saying goes: “Not your keys, not your coins.”

It must be admitted that Bitcoin transaction tracking is still possible because its ledger is public and open. However, Bitcoin’s Lightning Network provides greater privacy than an on-chain transaction. Learning Bitcoin privacy tools will become indispensable for future commerce.

Source: https://www.crypto-news-flash.com/venezuelas-usdt-adoption-gives-u-s-access-to-key-financial-data/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=venezuelas-usdt-adoption-gives-u-s-access-to-key-financial-data

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Will the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 fuel another leg higher for Bitcoin and equities, or does September’s history point to caution? First rate cut of 2025 set against a fragile backdrop The Federal Reserve is widely expected to…
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001226+6.60%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00261-3.69%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007725-0.45%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 00:27
Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

The post Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Meta Description: Discover which of the leading crypto presales, Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, or Bitcoin Hyper, offers the best 100x potential with innovative technologies. In a market filled with opportunities, could the next 100x crypto presale be lying in plain sight? Among the hottest tokens right now are Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper, each targeting various pain points in the crypto and traditional finance sectors. Digitap, the world’s first omni-bank, has already raised almost $1.7 million in its ongoing presale, giving investors a chance to buy $TAP tokens at just $0.0297, with a launch price of $0.14. Digitap could just be the best crypto to buy now in 2025. However, read on to find out why Digitap, BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper are emerging as top altcoins to buy this Q4. BlockchainFX: The Bridge Between Crypto and TradFi? BlockchainFX is aiming to enhance the trading environment with its all-in-one, crypto-native platform, which enables users to trade over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, and bonds, all in one location. As one of the promising altcoins to buy in 2025, the $BFX token offers holders a unique option to earn daily rewards in USDT from up to 70% of the trading costs on the platform. With more than $10 million raised in the ongoing presale, $BFX has made good progress. However, Digitap ($TAP) shows stronger potential when comparing technological depth and real-world utility. Unlike BlockchainFX, Digitap integrates AI-enhanced routing for faster, borderless transactions and operates on a three-layer protocol. This advanced design gives Digitap a broader, more scalable edge, making it a more future-ready contender in the race for financial innovation. Bitcoin Hyper: Scaling Bitcoin for the Future? Bitcoin Hyper is targeting Bitcoin’s key limitations, which include slow transactions, high fees, and lack of programmability, by offering…
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.324-1.51%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17517-2.80%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00228+10.14%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 02:01
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15087+9.36%
MemeCore
M$2.43657+1.44%
Threshold
T$0.01288-0.54%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40

Trending News

More

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,902.76
$105,902.76$105,902.76

+0.80%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,558.93
$3,558.93$3,558.93

+1.12%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5463
$2.5463$2.5463

+0.68%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167.32
$167.32$167.32

+0.61%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18007
$0.18007$0.18007

+0.46%