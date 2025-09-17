Blockchain venture studio Thesis*, has appointed Victoria Chan as its new chief operating officer, the company said in a press release Tuesday.

The new appointment is part of a push to scale the company's BitcoinFi ecosystem, and follows the launch of Mezo in May and Thesis' acquisition of Bitcoin rewards platform Lolli last month.

Chan, a veteran operations leader with over 20 years in tech, joins Thesis* after serving as director of developer global services at crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN), where she oversaw vendor and operational teams across blockchain operations, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and developer tools, with an emphasis on scaling products such as WaaS and Base.

Before Coinbase, Chan spent more than a decade at tech giant Google (GOOG) managing global partner operations, professional services, and product support.

“Over the course of my career, I’ve seen the inherent value of integrating blockchain technology with traditional internet architecture,” Chan said in the release.

“Thesis* is at the forefront of this digital revolution with products like Fold, Mezo, and now Lolli, unlocking the power of Bitcoin for everyday applications,” Chan added.

As COO, Chan will oversee daily operations across the venture studio's portfolio, aligning strategy and execution across product, engineering, operations, sales, and marketing to support the company’s next phase of growth.

Thesis* was founded in 2014, and is dedicated to building products on Bitcoin with the goal of advancing a sovereign digital future.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/16/venture-studio-thesis-appoints-victoria-chan-as-coo-to-spearhead-bitcoinfi-expansion