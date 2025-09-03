Venus Protocol: The protocol has been fully restored and the lost funds have been recovered

PANews reported on September 3rd that Venus Protocol, a lending protocol on BNB Chain, stated on the X platform that as of 05:58 Beijing time, Venus Protocol has been fully restored (with withdrawal and liquidation functions have been restarted); the lost funds have been recovered under the protection of Venus.

Yesterday, news broke that a Venus Protocol user on BNB Chain mistakenly approved a malicious transaction , granting token permissions and resulting in a loss of $27 million in digital assets. Venus Protocol clarified that it had not been attacked, subsequently suspended services , and initiated an emergency vote to forcibly liquidate the attacker's positions.