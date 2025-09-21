Verstappen Wins, Piastri Crashes Out On First Lap

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – SEPTEMBER 21: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing Second placed George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Third placed Carlos Sainz of Spain and Williams and Paul Monaghan, Head of Car Engineering of Oracle Red Bull Racing on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on September 21, 2025 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) Getty Images

Max Verstappen of Red Bull has put on yet another display of dominance, scoring his second straight win this weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Starting from pole position, the Dutchman led every single lap of the race on his way to finishing 14.609 seconds ahead of Mercedes driver George Russell.

This victory brought his points tally to 255, having cut the gap between himself and championship leader Oscar Piastri from 104 points to just 69 in two race weekends.

Rounding out the podium in Baku was Carlos Sainz of Williams, who secured his first top three finish since Abu Dhabi in 2024 and the team’s first since 2021.

Piastri had a nightmare of a day, crashing into the wall for the second time this weekend on the opening lap in huge blow to the championship fight. He also got hit with a five-second penalty after he jump-started from P9 at the beginning of the race but it won’t turn into a grid penalty for the next round in Singapore.

The penalty guidelines say, “In cases where there is a single 5s penalty which a driver is unable to serve due to retirement, the Stewards will not convert that into a grid penalty for a subsequent race. However, if there is more than one penalty, the Stewards may convert the 5s (and other) penalties into a grid penalty.”

Piastri’s retirement handed his teammate and title rival Lando Norris a golden chance to chip at the gap but he failed to make a meaningful dent in the Australian’s lead.

The Briton struggled throughout the race and had a slow pit stop of 4.1 seconds on lap 38, finishing the race in seventh place – just where he started – and picking up six points that put him 25 points behind Piastri in the championship with seven races left to go.

Elsewhere, it was a solid day for Andrea Kimi Antonelli in the other Mercedes as he held off challengers to take fourth place, while Liam Lawson of Racing Bulls took fifth.

Yuki Tsunoda of Red Bull also put up a great defence against Norris to secure P6. The Ferrari duo of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc settled for P8 and P9 respectively, with Isack Hadjar of Racing Bulls rounding out the top 10.

Now that McLaren couldn’t pull off a one-two finish or outscore Ferrari by nine points to secure the constructors’ title in Baku, the championship continues into round 18 at the Singapore Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Results

Here’s the race result for the Azerbaijan GP at Baku City Circuit:

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) George Russell (Mercedes): +14.609 Carlos Sainz (Williams): +19.199 Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes): +21.760 Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls): +33.290 Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull): +33.808 Lando Norris (McLaren): +34.227 Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari): +36.310 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +36.774 Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls): +38.982 Alexander Albon (Williams) Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) Oliver Bearman (Haas) Esteban Ocon (Haas) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) Pierre Gasly (Alpine) Franco Colapinto (Alpine) Oscar Piastri (McLaren)* DNF

