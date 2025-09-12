Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Says Bitcoin’s Bull Cycle May Peak This Month

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/12 21:00
Peter Brandt suggests Bitcoin’s bull cycle may peak this month, as analysts debate its timing and the impact of Fed rate cuts on its price.

 

Veteran trader Peter Brandt has suggested that Bitcoin’s current bull cycle could reach its peak this month. 

Brandt’s opinion comes as Bitcoin’s price continues to range sideways, showing no strong momentum in either direction. His statement is based on his analysis of historical cycles, although he also left room for the possibility that the cycle could extend further.

Brandt’s View on Bitcoin’s Bull Cycle

Peter Brandt confirmed that he believes Bitcoin’s bull cycle may peak this month. He responded affirmatively when asked about it by another analyst. 

Brandt did not provide a detailed explanation, but his view aligns with historical trends. Bitcoin has seen rapid price growth before consolidating, which often signals the end of a cycle.

At the same time, other analysts disagree with Brandt. JDK suggested that the bull cycle may extend into late 2023 or early 2024. He believes Bitcoin’s cycles are lengthening. According to JDK, the market peak is determined by the market’s overall state, not by specific dates or price levels.

Halving Cycle and Market Predictions

JDK, another analyst, believes that the Halving cycle signals that Bitcoin is entering the final stages of the current bull run. 

Halving events reduce the rewards miners receive for validating transactions, which historically has led to an increase in Bitcoin’s price due to lower supply. JDK thinks the market is entering the final month of this cycle.

However, JDK also noted that Bitcoin’s cycles are lengthening, and this particular bull run might not peak as soon as anticipated. He emphasized that market tops are not defined by specific dates or price levels but rather the state of the market itself.

While some predict the bull run could peak soon, others suggest that Bitcoin’s rally might continue for several more months.

Bitcoin’s Price and Market Expectations

Currently, there is a high chance that the Fed will reduce rates by 25 basis points in its upcoming meeting. Economic data, including the Producer Price Index (PPI) and Consumer Price Index (CPI), have further fueled expectations for this decision. 

However, market participants remain divided on how this will affect BTC. Some expect further price increases, while others warn that the historical trend of “buy the rumor, sell the news” could repeat itself.

Bitcoin price remains volatile, with many factors contributing to its unpredictable movements. Whether the current bull cycle peaks soon or extends further remains uncertain, but Bitcoin’s ongoing price fluctuations continue to attract attention from traders and investors.

