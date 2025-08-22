VEXI Villages Set for Competitive Fitness Fest with New Features

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 05:36
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04563-8.61%
Gala
GALA$0.01628-2.28%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021807-2.12%
Edge
EDGE$0.581-16.98%


Caroline Bishop
Aug 21, 2025 03:07

VEXI Villages announces the Fitness Fest, featuring shorter 5-day events and special bonuses. Participants can expect competitive leaderboards and exciting rewards.



VEXI Villages Set for Competitive Fitness Fest with New Features

The eagerly anticipated Fitness Fest is set to commence in VEXI Villages, promising intense competition with a series of shorter, sharper 5-day events. According to Gala News, participants can look forward to a dynamic event period filled with exciting challenges and rewards.

Event Details and Leaderboard Rewards

The Fitness Fest will run from August 21 to August 26, 2025, kicking off at 14:00 PST each day. The event will reward top performers with substantial $GALA rewards, with the first-place winner receiving 23,000 $GALA. Rewards descend incrementally for positions down to the 450th spot, ensuring a broad distribution of incentives.

Featured Buildings and Event Preferences

Central to the Fitness Fest are the Gym, Stadium, Sportswear Store, and Healthy Snack Stand, each offering unique bonuses. The Gym, in particular, will play a significant role, featuring prominently in both the current and upcoming September events. This inclusion aims to enhance strategic gameplay by offering full event and affinity bonuses.

Special Highlights and Competitive Edge

Players will also see the return of the Stadium, albeit with reduced bonuses, allowing for varied strategic approaches. The Eagle Guardians Command takes center stage this month, offering affinity with the Sportswear Store and unlocking powerful costume boosts that increase Event Points and Backpack Size. Notably, the event’s reduced timeline to 5 days is expected to heighten competition and intensify the leaderboard climb.

Eagle Guardian Costume Bonuses

The Eagle Guardian costumes come in several variants, each providing distinct bonuses. The Golden Eagle Guardian, for example, offers a remarkable +6 Event Points Bonus and +6 Backpack Size Bonus, making it a valuable asset for competitors aiming for the top ranks.

With these enhancements and the promise of tighter competition, the Fitness Fest is poised to be one of the most thrilling events yet in the VEXI Villages calendar.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/vexi-villages-competitive-fitness-fest-new-features

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.000038-7.31%
Particl
PART$0.1804-0.44%
Share
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Share
From Cardano’s 100% Rally to Ethereum’s $12K Target: Why Cold Wallet’s $6.4M Stage 17 Presale at $0.00998 Could Be the Top Crypto Pick

From Cardano’s 100% Rally to Ethereum’s $12K Target: Why Cold Wallet’s $6.4M Stage 17 Presale at $0.00998 Could Be the Top Crypto Pick

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/from-cardanos-100-rally-to-ethereums-12k-target-why-cold-wallets-6-4m-stage-17-presale-at-0-00998-could-be-the-top-crypto-pick/
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021812-1.91%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000545+31.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 06:00
Share
U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has begun the process of rewriting its “open banking” regulations

U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has begun the process of rewriting its “open banking” regulations

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has begun the process of rewriting its “open banking” regulations.  As expected, the policy debate, which has been ongoing for a while and has banks and fintech companies at loggerheads, isn’t ending anytime soon, at least, not until the overhaul is complete. The decision to start a do-over […]
Threshold
T$0.01596-1.84%
U
U$0.0145-21.57%
SOON
SOON$0.2752+1.40%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 05:20
Share

Trending News

More

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

From Cardano’s 100% Rally to Ethereum’s $12K Target: Why Cold Wallet’s $6.4M Stage 17 Presale at $0.00998 Could Be the Top Crypto Pick

U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has begun the process of rewriting its “open banking” regulations

Tornado Cash’s Roman Storm Faces 5 Years for a Crime DOJ Now Says It Won’t Prosecute

Ethena crosses $500M in cumulative revenue as synthetic stablecoins gain ground