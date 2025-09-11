Viavi Solutions Inc. ($VIAV) Stock: New CrowdStrike Partnership and Strong Q4 Earnings

By: Coincentral
2025/09/11 01:09

TLDR

  • Viavi stock closed at $11.69 on September 9, with pre-market trading at $11.70.
  • Q4 2025 EPS of $0.13 topped estimates, with revenue of $290.5 million, up 15% year over year.
  • Partnership with CrowdStrike integrates Viavi Observer with Falcon Next-Gen SIEM.
  • Analysts raised price targets and ratings, citing OSP growth and earnings potential.
  • Issued $250 million in convertible notes due 2031 to strengthen capital structure.

On September 9, Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV), a $2.61 billion market cap technology firm, announced a partnership with CrowdStrike to integrate the Viavi Observer network observability platform with CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM. At market close, Viavi stock traded at $11.69, up 0.69%, with pre-market shares edging higher to $11.70.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)

The collaboration enhances visibility across security and IT operations by combining Viavi’s network intelligence with CrowdStrike’s AI-driven threat detection. According to Viavi’s 2025/2026 State of the Network Study, 79% of organizations are working toward NetSecOps convergence, though only 27% have completed the process. This partnership aims to accelerate that transition, offering high-fidelity forensic data with long-term packet capture and enriched flows.

CrowdStrike executives emphasized that Falcon Next-Gen SIEM acts as the backbone of the modern SOC. The integration will be demonstrated at CrowdStrike’s Fal.Con conference in the U.S. and Europe throughout the year.

Q4 2025 Earnings Beat

In recent earnings, Viavi reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results that exceeded expectations. The company delivered EPS of $0.13, ahead of the forecasted $0.12. Revenue came in at $290.5 million, surpassing estimates of $285.18 million and marking a 15% year-over-year increase.

This strong performance drew positive analyst reactions. Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target to $15.00 while maintaining a Buy rating. Susquehanna upgraded the stock from Neutral to Positive, citing annualized EPS potential of $0.80 or higher, driven by growth in the Optical Security and Performance (OSP) segment.

Financial Moves and Outlook

Viavi also announced the issuance of $250 million in 0.625% Senior Convertible Notes due 2031. The offering included about $100.9 million in new notes exchanged for $97.5 million of notes due 2026, and $149.1 million sold for cash. These moves highlight Viavi’s efforts to strengthen its balance sheet while funding growth initiatives.

The company reported an 8.39% revenue growth rate over the past twelve months, reinforcing its momentum. With analyst upgrades, a new high-profile partnership, and stronger-than-expected earnings, Viavi appears positioned for continued operational resilience.

Performance Overview

Viavi’s trailing returns show strong short-term gains but lagging long-term performance. Year-to-date, shares are up 15.74%, beating the S&P 500’s 10.73%. Over one year, Viavi surged 46.68% compared to the index’s 19.04%. However, three-year returns remain down 18.25% versus the S&P’s 60.12%, and five-year returns are nearly flat at -0.51% compared to a 91.61% gain for the S&P.

Viavi Solutions’ partnership with CrowdStrike, combined with its Q4 earnings strength and favorable analyst sentiment, underscores the company’s potential to accelerate NetSecOps adoption while delivering shareholder value.

 

