Vietnam Begins Five-Year Pilot Program to Regulate Crypto Trading

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/10 22:30
Vietnam launches five-year crypto regulation program, limiting foreign ownership, encouraging innovation, and aiming to protect users with strong oversight.

Vietnam has officially launched a five-year pilot program to regulate crypto trading. According to Bloomberg, the initiative allows only domestic companies to operate crypto trading platforms. All the digital asset issuance, trading, and payments have to be settled with the help of the Vietnamese dong. This approach is an effort to provide a safe and controlled environment for crypto investors.

Vietnam Introduces Six-Month Grace Period for Crypto Regulation

Foreign investors will be permitted to participate, but their holding in any platform will be limited to 49 percent. This is to ensure that domestic firms have majority control over crypto operations. To allow the market time to adjust, a grace period of six months will be available after the issuing of the first license. After that, any trading by Vietnamese users on unlicensed platforms will be deemed as a violation.

To qualify, companies must satisfy high capital standards. Each platform must have registered capital of at least 10 trillion dong, or roughly 379 million U.S. dollars. Additionally, that capital must come from institutional investors 65 percent of the time. This requirement is meant to ensure that only financially strong and experienced entities enter the market.

Vietnam’s decision comes on the heels of years of rapid growth in the use of digital assets in the country by its citizens. Despite a dearth of clear regulations until now, Vietnam came in fifth place in the 2024 Global Crypto Adoption Index. Around 17 million people in the country are estimated to use digital assets. This increasing interest dictated that regulation had to be a step that had to be taken by the government.

The pilot program is part of an effort to establish a broader national strategy for developing a legal framework for blockchain and digital assets. On 17 April, the Ministry of Finance announced plans for a state-backed crypto exchange. The government expressed its intention to cooperate with the international partners, but to retain regulatory control inside the country.

Vietnam Targets Fraud with Clear Crypto Regulations

The new policy gives legal certainty to Vietnamese investors and crypto business. It also aims to limit exposure to illegal or risky platforms which have operated with no oversight in the past. With this structure both the foreign and local participants can function under clear rules. The government hopes that this will curtail fraud as well as increase investor confidence.

At the same time, the program supports innovation in the fintech sector. By adding some strong oversight, Vietnam can promote responsible development of digital asset platforms. This may also lure more serious institutional investors into the Vietnamese crypto market. As a result, the country could become a leader in the region for regulated digital finance.

In conclusion, Vietnam’s pilot program is a balanced approach to crypto regulation. While the government wants to support technological innovation, it is also interested in protecting consumers and ensuring that the markets are stable. If successful, the program could serve as a model for other countries that are dealing with similar issues. So, over the next five years, progress on the effectiveness of these measures will be closely monitored by all stakeholders, nationally and internationally.

