Vietnam Embraces AI as Key Economic Driver at NVIDIA AI Day

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 22:05
Luisa Crawford
Sep 26, 2025 15:08

Vietnam positions AI at the forefront of its economic strategy, highlighted during NVIDIA AI Day in Ho Chi Minh City, aiming to become a leading AI nation in Southeast Asia.





Vietnam is positioning artificial intelligence (AI) at the core of its economic strategy, as highlighted by Vo Xuan Hoai, deputy director of the Vietnam National Innovation Center, during NVIDIA AI Day in Ho Chi Minh City. The event saw over 800 attendees gather to engage in discussions on sovereign AI, including insights into physical, agentic, and generative AI, as well as AI factories that are driving innovation at multiple scales.

AI Day Highlights

Held at the Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel, NVIDIA AI Day featured 15 breakout sessions and provided a platform for startups, developers, and researchers to delve into the latest AI technologies. Chuck Tybur, head of the NVIDIA Partner Network, emphasized the importance of sovereign AI, outlining its key components such as an AI-ready workforce, tailored AI models, and locally governed AI factories.

Vietnam’s AI Ambitions

Vietnam aims to leverage AI to propel digital transformation across sectors like government services, finance, manufacturing, healthcare, and the creative industries. Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, praised Vietnam’s STEM achievements, noting the country’s strong foundation for future technological advancements.

Industry Collaboration

The event also showcased collaborative efforts with Vietnamese companies advancing AI capabilities. Notable participants included GreenNode, which focuses on developing large-scale Vietnamese language models, and FPT, which utilizes NVIDIA GPUs for secure AI model training. VNPT AI and Zalo are also integrating NVIDIA solutions to enhance their AI offerings.

Looking Ahead

Vietnam is setting its sights on establishing three national data centers and becoming a top AI leader in Southeast Asia by 2030. Tuan Minh Pham, CEO of FPT Software, highlighted the strategic importance of AI in ensuring national security and technological sovereignty, emphasizing the role of AI in advancing Vietnam’s global standing.

For more details, visit the official NVIDIA blog.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/vietnam-embraces-ai-key-economic-driver-nvidia-ai-day

