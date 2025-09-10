Vietnam Launches 5-Year Crypto Market Pilot

Vietnam, ranked among the top countries worldwide for cryptocurrency adoption, is launching a five-year pilot program introducing strict requirements for the crypto industry.

Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc signed a resolution enforcing a framework establishing rules for trading and issuance of crypto assets, the Government Electronic Newspaper of Vietnam reported on Tuesday.

Taking effect immediately, the pilot requires crypto transactions — from issuance to trading and payments — to be carried out in Vietnamese dong.

The resolution also specifies that issuers must be Vietnamese enterprises, registered as either limited liability companies or joint stock companies under the Law on Enterprises.

Vietnam bans issuance of fiat-backed crypto assets

The pilot establishes restrictions on the backing of crypto assets, requiring that they be issued exclusively on the basis of real assets. However, issuance of assets backed with fiat currencies and securities is not allowed.

“Crypto assets must be issued based on underlying assets that are real assets, excluding assets that are securities or fiat currencies,” the report reads.

Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc. Source: The Government Electronic Newspaper of Vietnam

Additionally, the resolution stipulates that crypto assets can only be offered and issued to foreign investors through crypto asset service providers (CASPs) licensed by the Ministry of Finance.

“The pilot implementation of the crypto asset market is carried out on the principles of caution, control, a roadmap suitable to practice, safety, transparency, efficiency, and protection of the rights and legitimate interests of organizations and individuals participating in the crypto asset market,” the report noted.

Capital and staff requirements

Vietnam’s crypto pilot also establishes strict capital and personnel requirements, mandating CASPs to maintain a minimum capital of 10 trillion dong ($379 million).

The capital must be contributed by at least two companies representing commercial banks, securities companies, fund management companies, insurance companies and enterprises operating in the technology sector.

Additionally, shareholders and capital contributing members must maintain profitable business operations for two consecutive years prior to the year of application for a license, the report notes.

Among staff requirements, the pilot requires CEOs to have at least two years of working experience in finance, securities, banking, insurance or fund management, and five years of related experience for chief technology officers.

License applicants must also ensure that they have at least 10 employees in the technology department with relevant education and more.

Vietnam’s crypto pilot came soon after local lawmakers approved the Law on Digital Technology Industry in June. Scheduled to come into force in January 2026, the legislation provides legal status to crypto assets and highlights Vietnam’s ambition to become a digital tech hub.

