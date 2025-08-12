Vietnam to pilot digital asset exchange in international financial center

PANews reported on August 12th that the Vietnamese government announced it would pilot a digital asset exchange in an international financial center. Three legislative initiatives have laid the foundation for the digital asset sector: the National Assembly's approval of a resolution to develop a financial center, the Ministry of Finance's submission of a proposal for a digital asset exchange pilot, and the new law clarifying asset class definitions. The Ministry of Finance is currently finalizing the pilot policy, which will be submitted to the government in August and will cover issuance, trading, and management. Service providers will be able to independently select listed assets, prioritizing highly liquid assets. Officials emphasize blockchain as core infrastructure and will strengthen cybersecurity and risk management. The central bank is researching a model for a national digital currency ( CBDC ).