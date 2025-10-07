ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Vietnam’s Crypto Pilot Sees No Applicants appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance confirmed that no companies had applied to participate in the country’s five-year digital asset trading pilot despite increasing global interest in regulated crypto markets.  At a Sunday news briefing, Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Chi told local media outlets that the ministry has not received any proposals from enterprises seeking to pilot digital asset trading in the country.  “As of now, the ministry has not received any proposals from enterprises,” Chi said, adding that the pilot will allow a maximum of five participants. He also said the ministry is expediting the process so that the first eligible enterprise can be licensed and begin operations as soon as possible.  “We hope to launch this pilot before 2026,” Chi said. “However, the progress will depend on how well enterprises can meet the required conditions.”  Capital demands and asset restrictions slow market response The news comes nearly a month after the government issued Resolution 05/2025, officially launching a long-awaited crypto pilot.  The lack of applicants highlights the high compliance hurdles and narrow product scope that companies must navigate to qualify. These include heavy capital requirements, strict staffing limitations and restrictions on the crypto products that can be offered.  According to the Ministry of Finance, licensed crypto asset service providers (CASPs) must maintain a minimum capital of at least 10 trillion dong (about $379 million). The amount is comparable to the requirements for full commercial banks and is unlike those of typical financial technology startups.  Other Southeast Asian jurisdictions may be a more viable option for crypto companies. Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan’s non-bank pathways are within the $1 million to $5 million range, offering lighter capital requirements.  In addition to high capital demands, Vietnam is also restricting the issuance of crypto assets backed by fiat currencies or securities.… The post Vietnam’s Crypto Pilot Sees No Applicants appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance confirmed that no companies had applied to participate in the country’s five-year digital asset trading pilot despite increasing global interest in regulated crypto markets.  At a Sunday news briefing, Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Chi told local media outlets that the ministry has not received any proposals from enterprises seeking to pilot digital asset trading in the country.  “As of now, the ministry has not received any proposals from enterprises,” Chi said, adding that the pilot will allow a maximum of five participants. He also said the ministry is expediting the process so that the first eligible enterprise can be licensed and begin operations as soon as possible.  “We hope to launch this pilot before 2026,” Chi said. “However, the progress will depend on how well enterprises can meet the required conditions.”  Capital demands and asset restrictions slow market response The news comes nearly a month after the government issued Resolution 05/2025, officially launching a long-awaited crypto pilot.  The lack of applicants highlights the high compliance hurdles and narrow product scope that companies must navigate to qualify. These include heavy capital requirements, strict staffing limitations and restrictions on the crypto products that can be offered.  According to the Ministry of Finance, licensed crypto asset service providers (CASPs) must maintain a minimum capital of at least 10 trillion dong (about $379 million). The amount is comparable to the requirements for full commercial banks and is unlike those of typical financial technology startups.  Other Southeast Asian jurisdictions may be a more viable option for crypto companies. Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan’s non-bank pathways are within the $1 million to $5 million range, offering lighter capital requirements.  In addition to high capital demands, Vietnam is also restricting the issuance of crypto assets backed by fiat currencies or securities.…

Vietnam’s Crypto Pilot Sees No Applicants

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/07 01:07
COM
COM$0,004314-%15,02
FINANCE
FINANCE$0,0005176+%1,25
Notcoin
NOT$0,0006617-%7,84
Nowchain
NOW$0,00265-%0,37
SOON
SOON$0,6825-%0,24

Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance confirmed that no companies had applied to participate in the country’s five-year digital asset trading pilot despite increasing global interest in regulated crypto markets. 

At a Sunday news briefing, Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Chi told local media outlets that the ministry has not received any proposals from enterprises seeking to pilot digital asset trading in the country. 

“As of now, the ministry has not received any proposals from enterprises,” Chi said, adding that the pilot will allow a maximum of five participants. He also said the ministry is expediting the process so that the first eligible enterprise can be licensed and begin operations as soon as possible. 

“We hope to launch this pilot before 2026,” Chi said. “However, the progress will depend on how well enterprises can meet the required conditions.” 

Capital demands and asset restrictions slow market response

The news comes nearly a month after the government issued Resolution 05/2025, officially launching a long-awaited crypto pilot. 

The lack of applicants highlights the high compliance hurdles and narrow product scope that companies must navigate to qualify. These include heavy capital requirements, strict staffing limitations and restrictions on the crypto products that can be offered. 

According to the Ministry of Finance, licensed crypto asset service providers (CASPs) must maintain a minimum capital of at least 10 trillion dong (about $379 million). The amount is comparable to the requirements for full commercial banks and is unlike those of typical financial technology startups. 

Other Southeast Asian jurisdictions may be a more viable option for crypto companies. Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan’s non-bank pathways are within the $1 million to $5 million range, offering lighter capital requirements. 

In addition to high capital demands, Vietnam is also restricting the issuance of crypto assets backed by fiat currencies or securities. This rules out most stablecoins, including USDT, USDC and a booming class of tokenized securities and money-market funds. 

It narrows the product set that could attract retail and institutional interest. 

Related: Vietnam state-run Military Bank partners with Dunamu to launch crypto exchange

At odds with global demand

The restrictions come at a time when fiat-backed stablecoins and tokenized treasuries are some of the fastest-growing segments in crypto. 

The stablecoin supply recently passed $300 billion, with transfers exceeding $15.6 trillion in the third quarter of 2025. Inflows during the quarter totaled $46 billion, led by Tether’s USDT, Circle’s USDC and Ethena’s synthetic stablecoin USDe.

Tokenized treasuries data. Source: RWA.xyz

Meanwhile, RWA.xyz data showed that tokenized treasuries had climbed above $8 billion, led by BlackRock’s BUIDL fund and Franklin Templeton’s BENJI tokens. This means that institutions may be looking for yield, collateral and faster settlement. 

Magazine: South Koreans dump Tesla for Ethereum treasury BitMine: Asia Express

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/vietnam-crypto-pilot-no-applicants-strict-rules?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0,005031-%0,90
LayerNet
NET$0,00000205-%6,39
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Companies are massively implementing chatbots in support service and this drives already dissatisfied clients who faced a problem out of their minds. Why this forces clients to go to competitors
Sleepless AI
AI$0,05881-%8,79
WHY
WHY$0,00000002085-%8,06
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 18:58
Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 09:24

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103.956,55
$103.956,55$103.956,55

-%1,69

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3.507,90
$3.507,90$3.507,90

-%2,25

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161,48
$161,48$161,48

-%3,15

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,2621
$2,2621$2,2621

-%2,78

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,16282
$0,16282$0,16282

-%2,47