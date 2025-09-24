The post Viewing Schedule And Formats Explained. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ryder Cup week is officially here. As the best players from the United States and Europe arrive at Bethpage Black chasing history just outside of New York City. Here is everything you need to know about the 2025 Ryder Cup schedule and formats. FARMINGDALE, NY – JUNE 6: The Ryder Cup trrophy Bethpage State Park Black Course onn June 6, 2016 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Gary Kellner/PGA of America) getty Formats Types Foursomes Matches Explained In foursomes(often known as alternate shot), each two-man team plays one ball per hole with the players taking turns until each hole is complete. Players will alternate hitting tee shots, with one leading off on odd-numbered holes, and the other hitting first on even-numbered holes. The other teammate will then play the next shot and so forth. The team with the low score on each hole wins that hole. If their scores are tied, the hole is halved. In this format, 8 of the 12 members of each team will play, while 4 will sit out the session. Four-ball Matches Explained In four-ball, each member of a two-man team plays his own ball, so four balls are in play on every hole. Each team counts the lowest of its two scores on each hole, and the team whose player has the lowest score wins the hole. If the low scores are tied, the hole is halved. Expect lower scores for four-ball matches compared to foursome matches, often times there are many birdies in four-ball matches, as 4 balls per hole will be in play. In this format, 8 of the 12 members of each team will play, while 4 will sit out the session. ROME, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 29: Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg of Team Europe celebrate during the Friday morning foursomes… The post Viewing Schedule And Formats Explained. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ryder Cup week is officially here. As the best players from the United States and Europe arrive at Bethpage Black chasing history just outside of New York City. Here is everything you need to know about the 2025 Ryder Cup schedule and formats. FARMINGDALE, NY – JUNE 6: The Ryder Cup trrophy Bethpage State Park Black Course onn June 6, 2016 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Gary Kellner/PGA of America) getty Formats Types Foursomes Matches Explained In foursomes(often known as alternate shot), each two-man team plays one ball per hole with the players taking turns until each hole is complete. Players will alternate hitting tee shots, with one leading off on odd-numbered holes, and the other hitting first on even-numbered holes. The other teammate will then play the next shot and so forth. The team with the low score on each hole wins that hole. If their scores are tied, the hole is halved. In this format, 8 of the 12 members of each team will play, while 4 will sit out the session. Four-ball Matches Explained In four-ball, each member of a two-man team plays his own ball, so four balls are in play on every hole. Each team counts the lowest of its two scores on each hole, and the team whose player has the lowest score wins the hole. If the low scores are tied, the hole is halved. Expect lower scores for four-ball matches compared to foursome matches, often times there are many birdies in four-ball matches, as 4 balls per hole will be in play. In this format, 8 of the 12 members of each team will play, while 4 will sit out the session. ROME, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 29: Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg of Team Europe celebrate during the Friday morning foursomes…

Viewing Schedule And Formats Explained.

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 07:27
Ryder Cup week is officially here. As the best players from the United States and Europe arrive at Bethpage Black chasing history just outside of New York City. Here is everything you need to know about the 2025 Ryder Cup schedule and formats.

FARMINGDALE, NY – JUNE 6: The Ryder Cup trrophy Bethpage State Park Black Course onn June 6, 2016 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Gary Kellner/PGA of America)

getty

Formats Types

Foursomes Matches Explained

In foursomes(often known as alternate shot), each two-man team plays one ball per hole with the players taking turns until each hole is complete. Players will alternate hitting tee shots, with one leading off on odd-numbered holes, and the other hitting first on even-numbered holes. The other teammate will then play the next shot and so forth. The team with the low score on each hole wins that hole. If their scores are tied, the hole is halved. In this format, 8 of the 12 members of each team will play, while 4 will sit out the session.

Four-ball Matches Explained

In four-ball, each member of a two-man team plays his own ball, so four balls are in play on every hole. Each team counts the lowest of its two scores on each hole, and the team whose player has the lowest score wins the hole. If the low scores are tied, the hole is halved. Expect lower scores for four-ball matches compared to foursome matches, often times there are many birdies in four-ball matches, as 4 balls per hole will be in play. In this format, 8 of the 12 members of each team will play, while 4 will sit out the session.

ROME, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 29: Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg of Team Europe celebrate during the Friday morning foursomes matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 29, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Singles Matches Explained

In singles, each match features one player from each team. The player with the lower score on each hole wins that hole. If their scores are tied, the hole is halved. All twelve players from each team will play in singles, with the home team putting out their lineup first and visiting team getting to set their lineup off of that.

Scoring Explained

The three days of the matches consist of 28 total matches, each of which is worth one point. There are no extra holes in Ryder Cup matches. Should the two sides be tied after 18 holes, each side earns a half point.

To win the Ryder Cup outright, a team must collect 14 ½ of the 28 points available. In the case of a 14-14 tie, the winning team from the previous Ryder Cup retains the trophy. Keep an eye on this, if it comes down to the wire, a simple 1/2 point may be the difference between the United States winning the Ryder Cup or the European team retaining the trophy.

KOHLER, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 26: A general view of the scoreboard after team United States defeated Team Europe 19 to 9 during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 26, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Getty Images

How To Watch

TV – all times ET

Thursday(Opening Ceremony): 4-7 pm Golf Channel

Friday: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. USA

Saturday: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. NBC

Sunday: 12 – 6 p.m. NBC

Streaming – all times ET

Thursday(Opening Ceremony): 4-7 pm NBC Sports App

Friday: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. NBC Sports App

Saturday: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Peacock & NBC Sports App

Sunday: 12 – 6 p.m. Peacock & NBC Sports App

The buildup to the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black has been huge over a decade. Can the European team handle the U.S. crowd and win on foreign soil for the first time since 2012? Will the American team, with multiple rookies be able to handle the pressure and win the Ryder Cup back on home soil? These questions and many more will be answered by Sunday afternoon in New York, where one of these teams will hoist the Ryder Cup trophy.

Mike is a founding member of Break80 Golf and a contributing golf and sports writer for Forbes with PGA Tour and LIV Golf media credentials. He can be found on social media platforms @short_sided_golf

