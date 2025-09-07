Viewpoint: Bitcoin will only truly peak when the currency stops being issued

PANews reported on September 7th that Chris Burniske, former head of crypto at Ark Invest and current partner at Placeholder VC, wrote on the X platform that Bitcoin will only truly peak when the printing press stops. Fluctuations within market cycles are short-term phenomena; long-term trends are inevitable.

