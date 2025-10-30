ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Vinícius Júnior Omits Key Real Madrid Figure In Apology Over Clásico Substitution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vinícius Júnior of Real Madrid walked straight down the tunnel after being substituted in the Clásico. NurPhoto via Getty Images 72 minutes into a Clásico victory and coasting to a 2-1 win, Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso may be forgiven for thinking that everything was going smoothly for him in his first game against Barcelona as coach. That was until what appeared to be a routine substitution, replacing Brazilian international Vinícius Júnior with another, Rodrygo Goes, went awry. Several days later, the team returned to training on Wednesday with the winger posting a public apology online after his expletive-ridden rant on the field was caught on camera and watched by thousands in the stadium. In doing so, the 25 year old left out a key figure as he did not include the coach in his apology, despite the fact that his frustration was entirely vented in the direction of Xabi Alonso as he stormed off the pitch. With speculation continuing regarding Vinícius and Xabi Alonso having fallen out, the team saw each other face-to-face for the first time on Wednesday and began preparations for this weekend’s fixture against Valencia at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. Vinícius Júnior’s apology In a post on social media on Wednesday, Vinícius stated, “today I want to apologize to all Real Madrid fans for my reaction when I was substituted in El Clásico”. He added that, “as I have already done in person during today’s training session, I also want to apologize again to my teammates, the club, and the president”. “Sometimes my passion gets the better of me because I always want to win and help my team,” he continued. “My competitive nature stems from the love I feel for this club and everything it represents. I promise to continue fighting every second for the… The post Vinícius Júnior Omits Key Real Madrid Figure In Apology Over Clásico Substitution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vinícius Júnior of Real Madrid walked straight down the tunnel after being substituted in the Clásico. NurPhoto via Getty Images 72 minutes into a Clásico victory and coasting to a 2-1 win, Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso may be forgiven for thinking that everything was going smoothly for him in his first game against Barcelona as coach. That was until what appeared to be a routine substitution, replacing Brazilian international Vinícius Júnior with another, Rodrygo Goes, went awry. Several days later, the team returned to training on Wednesday with the winger posting a public apology online after his expletive-ridden rant on the field was caught on camera and watched by thousands in the stadium. In doing so, the 25 year old left out a key figure as he did not include the coach in his apology, despite the fact that his frustration was entirely vented in the direction of Xabi Alonso as he stormed off the pitch. With speculation continuing regarding Vinícius and Xabi Alonso having fallen out, the team saw each other face-to-face for the first time on Wednesday and began preparations for this weekend’s fixture against Valencia at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. Vinícius Júnior’s apology In a post on social media on Wednesday, Vinícius stated, “today I want to apologize to all Real Madrid fans for my reaction when I was substituted in El Clásico”. He added that, “as I have already done in person during today’s training session, I also want to apologize again to my teammates, the club, and the president”. “Sometimes my passion gets the better of me because I always want to win and help my team,” he continued. “My competitive nature stems from the love I feel for this club and everything it represents. I promise to continue fighting every second for the…

Vinícius Júnior Omits Key Real Madrid Figure In Apology Over Clásico Substitution

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/30 00:29
RealLink
REAL$0,06953+1,51%
Octavia
VIA$0,014-1,40%
WINK
WIN$0,00003763-1,56%
MAY
MAY$0,02765+5,85%
SQUID MEME
GAME$44,4407-0,15%

Vinícius Júnior of Real Madrid walked straight down the tunnel after being substituted in the Clásico.

NurPhoto via Getty Images

72 minutes into a Clásico victory and coasting to a 2-1 win, Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso may be forgiven for thinking that everything was going smoothly for him in his first game against Barcelona as coach. That was until what appeared to be a routine substitution, replacing Brazilian international Vinícius Júnior with another, Rodrygo Goes, went awry.

Several days later, the team returned to training on Wednesday with the winger posting a public apology online after his expletive-ridden rant on the field was caught on camera and watched by thousands in the stadium.

In doing so, the 25 year old left out a key figure as he did not include the coach in his apology, despite the fact that his frustration was entirely vented in the direction of Xabi Alonso as he stormed off the pitch.

With speculation continuing regarding Vinícius and Xabi Alonso having fallen out, the team saw each other face-to-face for the first time on Wednesday and began preparations for this weekend’s fixture against Valencia at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

Vinícius Júnior’s apology

In a post on social media on Wednesday, Vinícius stated, “today I want to apologize to all Real Madrid fans for my reaction when I was substituted in El Clásico”. He added that, “as I have already done in person during today’s training session, I also want to apologize again to my teammates, the club, and the president”.

“Sometimes my passion gets the better of me because I always want to win and help my team,” he continued. “My competitive nature stems from the love I feel for this club and everything it represents. I promise to continue fighting every second for the good of Real Madrid, as I have done since day one.”

It came amid increasing pressure on the player to reduce tensions after it led to speculation surrounding his future after the very public fall-out.

What happened at the Clásico between Vinícius Júnior and Xabi Alonso?

The moment of tension which surged came on the field of the Bernabéu as the game edged towards the end of the Clásico on Sunday.

“Me? Me? Coach, coach!” was Vinícius’ initial reaction, before shouting “f*** off” as he slowly begun to trudge off the field. Once on the sidelines, he did not make any attempt to speak to the coach, shouting “I’m leaving the team… I’m leaving, I’d better leave,” before storming down the tunnel.

Video cameras caught Alonso’s reaction as the forward threw his arms up in the air on the field of play, muttering, “come on Vini, damn it,” to himself in frustration with a very stern face despite his team leading on the scoreboard.

Alonso then sent long-serving goalkeeper coach Luis Llopis after the Brazilian to bring him back to the touchline to watch the remaining 20 minutes of the game, before eventually ending up being involved in clashes between players on both teams after the final whistle.

“There are different personalities within the squad, but for now we’ll enjoy the result and, when the time comes, we’ll talk about it in the locker room,” Alonso said when asked about how he would address the situation in his post-game press conference.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/samleveridge/2025/10/29/vincius-jnior-omits-key-real-madrid-figure-in-apology-over-clsico-substitution/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Tether Uruguayan Mining Operations Stalls Due To $5 Million Energy Debt — Details

Tether Uruguayan Mining Operations Stalls Due To $5 Million Energy Debt — Details

The post Tether Uruguayan Mining Operations Stalls Due To $5 Million Energy Debt — Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Uruguayan Mining Operations Stalls Due To $5 Million Energy Debt — Details Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Semilore Faleti works as a crypto-journalist at Bitconist, providing the latest updates on blockchain developments, crypto regulations, and the DeFi ecosystem. He is a strong crypto enthusiast passionate about covering the growing footprint of blockchain technology in the financial world. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/tether-uruguayan-mining-operations-5-million-debt/
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 10:02
Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver climbed above $50 again, becoming the top performer among traditional assets. Silver has gained a net 58% in the year to date, while BTC stalled with around 30% in net gains.
SILVER
SILVER$0,000000000000064+6,66%
Bitcoin
BTC$105 860,65+1,21%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096-0,10%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 02:35
Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Japan’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ FSA intends to impose new stricter requirements for custodial services and at the same time to motivate crypto users to self-manage wallets so as not to be reliant on custodial services.The measure is in the pipeline since the San Francisco agency is very concerned about the situation which it described as “anarchy” in the […]
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,12517+3,91%
Notcoin
NOT$0,0007708+0,23%
Share
Tronweekly2025/11/11 02:56

Trending News

More

Tether Uruguayan Mining Operations Stalls Due To $5 Million Energy Debt — Details

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Deze vroege bitcoiner betaalde $100 per BTC, zijn investering is nu $50 miljoen waard

Investing in RentStac (RNS) Today? Here’s How $10,000 Could Turn Into $800,000

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105 672,58
$105 672,58$105 672,58

+0,58%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 548,44
$3 548,44$3 548,44

+0,82%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,5366
$2,5366$2,5366

+0,29%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166,33
$166,33$166,33

+0,02%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17908
$0,17908$0,17908

-0,08%