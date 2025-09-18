Vinteum Marks 3 Years: Massive Impact and Bold Future Ahead

Vinteum commemorates three years of Bitcoin developer expansion in Brazil. Learn about their success and their future strategies that shape the ecosystem of Bitcoin.

Vinteum celebrates its third anniversary, which has seen tremendous success in fostering Brazilian Bitcoin developers. Since its establishment, the organization has sponsored significant contributors to important projects on Bitcoin.

The initiative is aimed at making Brazil part of the international Bitcoin ecosystem of development and establishing a technical base, as well as a presence within the ecosystem.

The founder, Lucas Ferreira, remembers that in 2019, he went to San Francisco to introduce Brazilian developers to the core programs of Bitcoin.

Nonetheless, despite initial challenges, Vinteum managed to get seven Brazilians into Chaincode Labs programs and development work in such projects as Bitcoin Core and Lightning Network.

Vinteum’s Unique Role in Bitcoin Development

Vinteum also invests in developers working on essential innovations like Bitcoin Core, Lightning Network (LND), Utreexo, BDK, Stratum V2, Floresta, and security software like Bitcoinfuzz.

The grantees and fellows have prominent personalities like Bruno Garcia, Níckolas Goline, and those developers who are working towards enhancing the scalability, security, and usability of the Bitcoin infrastructure.

On top of financial assistance, Vinteum promotes a collaborative culture with weekly seminars and training open-source contributors and community events that take place in several Brazilian cities.

It also provides physical hacker houses to develop and be connected all over the world



What Lies Ahead: Ambitious Plans Fuel the Future

Going forward, Vinteum will grow its base programs and introduce high-impact initiatives.

Some of the major upcoming events are the Bitcoin Dev Summit, DIY Hardware Wallet Retreat, Floresta Developer Retreat, and the second batch of the Bitcoin Dev Launchpad intensive training.

They will also start with the Bitcoin Research Initiative to fund advanced academic research in protocol security, scalability, and decentralization.

Vinteum envisions their mission to be more than just funding developers; they seeks to create a long-term ecosystem in which Brazilian talent determines the future of Bitcoin in the world.

Their mission is to empower local communities, enhance leadership, and enhance their association with the global open-source Bitcoin network.