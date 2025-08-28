Viral Bitcoin Hyper Presale Aims to Supercharge Bitcoin’s Future

By: Bitcoinist
2025/08/28 19:45
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30942-2.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10462+4.05%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.006878+7.45%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5587+2.62%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13942+0.02%

Bitcoin might still be the undisputed heavyweight of crypto, but it’s showing its age.

While it dominates as a store of value, it struggles when used as actual money. Slow transactions, high fees, and a lack of smart contract support keep it from being more than digital gold.

Enter Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a new Layer-2 project that has already raised $12.5M in its presale, with tokens priced at $0.012815.

Investors are piling in because Bitcoin Hyper promises to do what Bitcoin has never been able to: make the king of crypto fast, scalable, and programmable.

The Problem: Bitcoin’s Old Baggage

Bitcoin has been around for over a decade, and its biggest flaws are no secret. Anyone who has tried sending $BTC during peak hours knows how painful it can be.

Transactions can take minutes, sometimes hours, to settle. Fees spike to the point where sending $20 of Bitcoin could cost $10 in charges. That makes small payments impractical and discourages everyday use.

The scalability gap is even clearer when compared to traditional finance. Bitcoin processes about seven transactions per second. Visa, meanwhile, averages around 65K TPS and can scale even higher during peak loads.

Bitcoin Scalability by Chainspect.

For Bitcoin to serve billions of people worldwide, it would need to close that gap, but it can’t on its base layer. Then there’s programmability.

Ethereum and Solana power the world of DeFi, NFTs, and meme coins because they can run smart contracts.

Bitcoin, on the other hand, has no easy way to host decentralized apps. Developers have either avoided it or been forced into complex workarounds.

The result: Bitcoin remains the safest blockchain, but one with limited usability in modern Web3.

The Solution: Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER)

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) was created to fix these pain points once and for all.

It’s a high-speed, low-cost Layer-2 that sits on top of Bitcoin and makes it usable in ways it has never been before.

At its core is the Canonical Bridge. People lock their $BTC on the Bitcoin base chain, which then mints wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) on Bitcoin Hyper’s Layer-2.

how bitcoin hyper layer 2 works.

That WBTC can be used instantly for payments, gaming, DeFi, or even launching new crypto tokens. When you want your $BTC back, you simply burn your WBTC and unlock the original coins.

What makes Bitcoin Hyper stand out is its integration with the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). This means it can run Solana programs directly, bringing Solana-level speed into the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Developers can port their apps seamlessly, and users get lightning-fast transactions with low fees.

Imagine taking Bitcoin’s trusted engine and strapping on a turbocharger – that’s what Bitcoin Hyper is doing.

The implications are massive. With this Layer 2, Bitcoin could finally scale to everyday payments and programmable money, while retaining its core strength as the most secure blockchain.

If it succeeds, Bitcoin’s role in the crypto world could expand dramatically, cementing it as both digital gold and usable digital cash.

Why Investors Are Betting on $HYPER

The excitement around Bitcoin Hyper isn’t just about technology.

The presale is already a viral event, having crossed $12.5M raised. Right now, you can buy $HYPER for just $0.012815. Investors see the potential for this to be one of the best crypto presales in 2025.

bitcoin hyper raises $12M.

The $HYPER token powers the entire network. It’s used to pay gas fees, earn staking rewards, unlock premium dApps, and fuel developer grants.

Governance is also part of the roadmap, giving holders a say in the project’s future direction. Early buyers can already stake their tokens and earn yields that beat most other new crypto launches on the market.

Beyond token utility, the market backdrop adds weight. The Bitcoin payments market is projected to hit $3.7T by 2031. Bitcoin Hyper doesn’t need to dominate that market – it only needs to carve out a slice.

That’s still a multi-billion-dollar opportunity. With $HYPER already featured in Best Wallet’s curated ‘Upcoming Tokens’ section, it’s clear the project is being taken seriously.

For investors who are tired of pure speculation on meme coins and want exposure to a project solving real problems, Bitcoin Hyper looks like one of the best altcoins to watch.

Bitcoin Hyper’s Big Moment

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a bold attempt to make Bitcoin as fast and flexible as the younger chains dominating Web3.

By solving Bitcoin’s biggest issues, it has the potential to expand Bitcoin’s role in ways most thought impossible.

With $12.5M already raised, viral momentum, and strong investor interest, $HYPER could be the next crypto to explode.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not financial advice. Always do your own research (DYOR) before investing in crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

HYPE drops 7% despite Lion Group's $600 million Hyperliquid treasury announcement

HYPE drops 7% despite Lion Group's $600 million Hyperliquid treasury announcement

Hyperliquid (HYPE) declined 7% on Thursday after Nasdaq-listed Lion Group Holding (LGHL) revealed that it secured $600 million from investment firm ATW Partners to initiate its HYPE treasury reserve.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$48.29-3.32%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 04:02
Share
James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

PANews reported on August 28 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, after the four members of the "Roller Coaster Team" basically lost all their money, only James Wynn and "Rolling Warehouse Brother" are still playing "Ant Warehouse". James Wynn previously shared his Hyperliquid invite link several times during a period of high market interest. 691 people took his lead, earning him $114,000 in commissions. He's currently using the commission funds to open several Ant positions. For example, he currently has $10,000 in his address and has opened a 10x long position on DOGE. After being liquidated the day before yesterday, the "rolling man" used the last $60,000 in his address to continue buying ETH. After two days, his balance has now turned into $90,000.
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003439+8.93%
Chainlink
LINK$25.44+5.12%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.0071-6.08%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 20:37
Share
Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

PANews reported on August 28th that Circle has proposed issuing a US dollar stablecoin, rather than a Korean won stablecoin, to South Korea's financial sector. Circle President Heath Tarbert, during a meeting with key executives from the country's four largest financial institutions, stated that "there is no intention to collaborate on a Korean won stablecoin," and introduced Circle's US dollar stablecoin and proposed cooperation. The four major financial institutions believe that Circle's president's visit to South Korea is motivated by the need to secure Circle's token market share. However, some in the South Korean financial community have recently called for swift regulation of offshore stablecoins. The potential for domestic circulation of offshore stablecoins could disrupt the market. This explains why Tarbert's visit to South Korea is being interpreted as a ploy to persuade banks before regulatory measures are implemented.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01323-0.22%
Major
MAJOR$0.15996+0.57%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002852+1.35%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 20:43
Share

Trending News

More

HYPE drops 7% despite Lion Group's $600 million Hyperliquid treasury announcement

James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

Robinhood US has listed TON tokens

AirNet Technology, a publicly listed company, completed a $180 million registered direct offering, with all proceeds paid in digital assets.