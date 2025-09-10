Virtual Panda Band BAMBITZ Fair Launches $BAM Token on Solana, a Memecoin Powered by Beats

Press enter or click to view image in full size

New York, USA, September 10, 2025 — BAMBITZ, the world’s first music-fueled memecoin project, today announced the launch of its native token $BAM on the Solana blockchain. The token goes live on Wednesday on Jupiter launchpad, Solana’s leading decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator, on September 10, 2025, at 9 AM EST, marking a significant step toward a new creator-centric music economy where art and finance are seamlessly integrated.

BAMBITZ is more than a virtual band; it’s a direct response to the broken music industry model. At the heart of the project is a unique “built-in pump mechanism” which directs 50% of all music revenue generated by the virtual band — from streams on platforms like Spotify to sync licenses — to a perpetual buyback and burn program for the $BAM token. This mechanism creates a continuous deflationary pressure, directly linking artistic success to token value for the community.

No VCs, No Presales, Rugpull-free, the BAM is a Community-Empowered Fair Launch

In a move designed to build trust and empower the community, Bambitz is launching on a fair launch model that ensures a level playing field for all participants by forgoing traditional VC funding and private presales. The $BAM token is launching with a 76% public…