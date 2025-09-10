Virtual Panda Band BAMBITZ Fair Launches $BAM Token on Solana, a Memecoin Powered by Beats

By: Medium
2025/09/10 21:08
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001791-14.14%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01496+17.70%
Panda Swap
PANDA$0.002174+0.23%
American Coin
USA$0.0000007708-3.54%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2813+2.78%
Press enter or click to view image in full size

New York, USA, September 10, 2025 — BAMBITZ, the world’s first music-fueled memecoin project, today announced the launch of its native token $BAM on the Solana blockchain. The token goes live on Wednesday on Jupiter launchpad, Solana’s leading decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator, on September 10, 2025, at 9 AM EST, marking a significant step toward a new creator-centric music economy where art and finance are seamlessly integrated.

BAMBITZ is more than a virtual band; it’s a direct response to the broken music industry model. At the heart of the project is a unique “built-in pump mechanism” which directs 50% of all music revenue generated by the virtual band — from streams on platforms like Spotify to sync licenses — to a perpetual buyback and burn program for the $BAM token. This mechanism creates a continuous deflationary pressure, directly linking artistic success to token value for the community.

No VCs, No Presales, Rugpull-free, the BAM is a Community-Empowered Fair Launch

In a move designed to build trust and empower the community, Bambitz is launching on a fair launch model that ensures a level playing field for all participants by forgoing traditional VC funding and private presales. The $BAM token is launching with a 76% public

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

…and the 7 Rules That Saved MeContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Share
Medium2025/09/10 22:33
Share
Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash

Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash

Grayscale files crypto ETFs tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, awaiting SEC approval amid growing interest in crypto investment products. Grayscale has officially filed new registration statements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch three new cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These include an S-1 filing for a Hedera (HBAR) ETF and separate […] The post Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Union
U$0.00939-4.67%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02051+8.17%
Hedera
HBAR$0.23393+3.89%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 22:00
Share
Is Litecoin Mining Profitable? 4 Most Trusted LTC Cloud Mining Sites to Help You Get Started Quickly

Is Litecoin Mining Profitable? 4 Most Trusted LTC Cloud Mining Sites to Help You Get Started Quickly

Litecoin (LTC) has often been described as the “silver to Bitcoin’s gold.” Known for faster block times and lower fees, Litecoin has maintained its popularity among both miners and traders.
GET
GET$0.008467-0.63%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.09171+6.60%
Litecoin
LTC$114.46+2.93%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/10 19:22
Share

Trending News

More

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash

Is Litecoin Mining Profitable? 4 Most Trusted LTC Cloud Mining Sites to Help You Get Started Quickly

US Senate Banking Committee approves Milan's nomination for Federal Reserve Board

CryptoQuant analyst identifies sign of the next altcoin wave