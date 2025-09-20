The post Virtually no Gold exports from Switzerland to the US in August – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Swiss customs authorities have published data on Gold exports in August, Commerzbank’s commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes. Gold might remain exempt from tariffs “These show a mixed picture. Exports to China rose to 35 tons, the highest level in 15 months, while deliveries to India increased to 15 tons, the highest level this year. This indicates a revival in Gold demand in both countries. Buyers there have apparently become accustomed to the significantly higher price level and no longer expect a significant price decline.” “Gold exports to the US, on the other hand, fell to almost zero. This can probably be attributed to the tariffs on Gold imports into the US that were temporarily on the table.” “Although US President Trump confirmed shortly afterwards that Gold would remain exempt from tariffs, the uncertainty was apparently so great that even after that, no Gold shipments were made from Switzerland to the US.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/virtually-no-gold-exports-from-switzerland-to-the-us-in-august-commerzbank-202509191139The post Virtually no Gold exports from Switzerland to the US in August – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Swiss customs authorities have published data on Gold exports in August, Commerzbank’s commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes. Gold might remain exempt from tariffs “These show a mixed picture. Exports to China rose to 35 tons, the highest level in 15 months, while deliveries to India increased to 15 tons, the highest level this year. This indicates a revival in Gold demand in both countries. Buyers there have apparently become accustomed to the significantly higher price level and no longer expect a significant price decline.” “Gold exports to the US, on the other hand, fell to almost zero. This can probably be attributed to the tariffs on Gold imports into the US that were temporarily on the table.” “Although US President Trump confirmed shortly afterwards that Gold would remain exempt from tariffs, the uncertainty was apparently so great that even after that, no Gold shipments were made from Switzerland to the US.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/virtually-no-gold-exports-from-switzerland-to-the-us-in-august-commerzbank-202509191139

Virtually no Gold exports from Switzerland to the US in August – Commerzbank

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 01:10
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.45-1.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017456-0.02%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003647-0.73%
Oasis
ROSE$0.03071-1.63%

The Swiss customs authorities have published data on Gold exports in August, Commerzbank’s commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes.

Gold might remain exempt from tariffs

“These show a mixed picture. Exports to China rose to 35 tons, the highest level in 15 months, while deliveries to India increased to 15 tons, the highest level this year. This indicates a revival in Gold demand in both countries. Buyers there have apparently become accustomed to the significantly higher price level and no longer expect a significant price decline.”

“Gold exports to the US, on the other hand, fell to almost zero. This can probably be attributed to the tariffs on Gold imports into the US that were temporarily on the table.”

“Although US President Trump confirmed shortly afterwards that Gold would remain exempt from tariffs, the uncertainty was apparently so great that even after that, no Gold shipments were made from Switzerland to the US.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/virtually-no-gold-exports-from-switzerland-to-the-us-in-august-commerzbank-202509191139

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox virtual world and gaming platform is pushing forward with its next big metaverse chapter, announcing the launch of Alpha Season 6 on September 24.  The nine-week campaign will spotlight a new partnership with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, marking one of the platform’s most notable cultural tie-ins. Reportedly, experiences inspired by Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia and Mad Apple shows will headline the season. Players will also gain access to Cirque-themed Mannequin avatar collectibles, which can evolve into costumes based on real performers and unlock seasonal bonuses. In total, Season 6 will feature 25 experiences tied to well-knownContinue reading on DailyCoin.
RealLink
REAL$0.06331-2.16%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000705-1.53%
MAD
MAD$0.00000267-3.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:45
Share
U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/us-bitcoin-reserve-discussion/
Union
U$0.014087-3.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:09
Share
SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/gensler-crypto-enforcement-defends-regulations/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 10:10
Share

Trending News

More

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week

Trump's confidante Steve Bannon says Scott Bessent should run both the Fed and Treasury