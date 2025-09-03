Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Price Forecast: Can It Rebound From $1.03 to $5?

  • VIRTUAL trading at $1.03, with 24-hour volume rising by over 31%.
  • Market indicators show consolidation with potential short-term recovery.
  • Price forecasts for 2025 remain divided, ranging from $1.17 to $5.07.

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is currently trading at $1.03; the coin has fallen 1.42% in the last 24 hours, signifying a bigger slump in altcoins in general. Despite that dip, action has remained robust, with 24-hour volume reaching $119.15 million, having risen 31.76%. In the previous seven days, however, it has fallen 10.81%, reflecting investor doubt.

Source: CoinMarketCap

RSI Indicator Suggests Neutral Market Sentiment

According to crypto analyst gemxbt, VIRTUAL was the most discussed ticker in the past hour. Market graphs indicate consolidation developing around $1.043, showing that market makers are being cautious to weigh their entries and exits.

The crossover of the 5-day, 10-day, and 20-day moving averages implies either a probable stabilization phase or even a reversal of price direction. Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades near the neutral line, giving a signal of balance between purchase and sale forces. 

Conversely, the MACD trend still stays weakly positive, implying a probable short-covering bounce in the short run, assuming sentiment recovers among investors.

Source: X

Also Read | Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Price Drops 6.65% – Is a $5 Breakout Coming Soon?

VIRTUAL Price Prediction for 2025

According to DigitalCoinPrice’s prediction, VIRTUAL has the potential to bounce sharply and even challenge its old all-time high of $5.07. In December, experts are of the opinion that the coin first experiences resistance at $2.27. If that is the case, its price can be between $2.05 and $2.27 in the short term.

Changelly is more reserved in its forecast, however. Its 2025 estimate is that the coin’s price might be anywhere from $1.17 to $1.28, with its average estimate being in the $1.21 area. That is to say, it forecasts modest growth over its more sanguine scenarios.

Short-Term Stability and Rebound Potential

During September of 2025, VIRTUAL should trade between $1.02 and $1.21 with an average of $1.21. The price is likely to stay in a close range unless massive events like market rallies or significant changes to projects send it higher.

It is at its most critical phase right now. In the short term, it can hold steady with a probable rebound, while longer-term outlooks differ, with slow increases for a few and a steep rally for many others. Months ahead would prove pivotal for the coin to hold steady further or start rising from its last summits.

Also Read | VIRTUAL Price Prediction: Will It Reclaim $5.07 and Reach $8 in 2025?

