The post Visa Adds Support for Four Stablecoins Across Four Global Networks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visa Scales Its "Network of Networks" With Stablecoins Visa has added support for four stablecoins across four different networks, convertible into 25 national currencies. CEO Ryan McInerney announced the update during a conference call published by The Motley Fool. Visa Inc. (V) Stock Price. Source: Yahoo Finance "Throughout 2025 and most recently in Q4, we have intensified our investment in innovation. Today, I want to highlight Visa's progress with our clients and the ecosystem at large across the Visa as a Service stack, starting with the foundation layer," McInerney said. He described Visa as a "hyper-scalable platform" enabling anyone in the payments industry to build and operate through the "Visa-as-a-Service" stack, which includes: Base layer Service level, offering essential tools Ready-made solutions layer Access layer, including SDK and API At its heart lies Visa's "network of networks", the foundation that enables money to move freely worldwide. In 2025, the company focused on scaling this network by: Expanding the number of access points to 12 billion Adding stablecoins pegged to two major currencies, exchangeable into 25 more Preparing to deploy the next generation of the VisaNet processing center By July 2025, Visa had announced support for PYUSD, USDG, and EURC. The fourth stablecoin mentioned by McInerney is likely among these assets. In September, Visa also launched a pilot for cross-border payments in USDC, signaling its growing stablecoin momentum. Beyond Payments: AI, APIs, and New Tools Power Visa's Growth McInerney outlined further innovations across Visa's technology stack: 16 billion Visa tokens now replace real card numbers in digital transactions The Visa Scam Disruption System prevented $1 billion in potential fraud losses Since 2020, Visa has processed $140 billion in crypto and stablecoin transactions The company rolled out Visa Intelligent Commerce AI, enhancing personalization and security In 2025, Visa introduced MCP Server, allowing…