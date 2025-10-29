ExchangeDEX+
Visa Expands Stablecoin Ambitions With Multi-Chain Payment Integration

By: Coindoo
2025/10/29 22:02
The payments giant revealed that it will soon enable transactions using four different stablecoins across four separate blockchains, representing two fiat currencies. These digital assets will be convertible into more than 25 traditional currencies, allowing Visa’s partners and merchants to move money between fiat and blockchain ecosystems seamlessly.

Rather than treating stablecoins as a niche product, Visa appears to be positioning them as a core layer of its global settlement network. The company has been quietly building this foundation since 2020, when it began testing blockchain-based payment rails alongside traditional banking systems.

Stablecoin Spending Surges

The results are now starting to show. During the latest earnings call, CEO Ryan McInerney highlighted that spending on Visa cards linked to stablecoins has quadrupled compared to last year’s figures. The sharp rise points to a broader consumer shift toward crypto-native spending tools that combine digital asset flexibility with familiar payment interfaces.

Since entering the crypto market five years ago, Visa has processed more than $140 billion in digital currency transactions, including over $100 billion in crypto and stablecoin purchases made through its cards. The company now supports more than 130 active card-issuing programs in over 40 countries, making it one of the largest facilitators of blockchain-linked payments worldwide.

Banks Enter the Equation

In a notable development, Visa has begun equipping banks with the ability to mint and burn stablecoins directly—a move that could fundamentally reshape how financial institutions handle liquidity and settlements. This would allow banks to issue blockchain-based money backed by reserves while using Visa’s infrastructure to interact with global payment networks instantly.

Such functionality hints at a future where stablecoins coexist with fiat currencies inside traditional systems rather than outside them. Instead of replacing banks, Visa’s approach effectively onboards them into the digital asset economy.

Visa’s experiments with blockchain-based settlements began earlier this year with a pilot focused on international money transfers. That project demonstrated how stablecoins could drastically reduce settlement times from days to minutes. The company is now moving to scale this model across its entire network, giving businesses and fintech partners faster and more transparent cross-border payment options.

Stablecoins as a Global Standard

This expansion coincides with a wave of regulatory clarity for fiat-backed stablecoins, particularly in the United States, where lawmakers have begun formalizing rules for issuance and custody. For Visa, this legal foundation provides the confidence to scale its stablecoin integrations globally without regulatory uncertainty.

The move also reflects a growing industry consensus: stablecoins are evolving from speculative crypto assets into foundational payment instruments. With billions of dollars already circulating through such tokens, major players like Visa are positioning themselves as the bridge between decentralized networks and the world’s existing financial infrastructure.

As blockchain and payments continue to converge, Visa’s new stablecoin framework could mark one of the most significant turning points in the evolution of global money movement—transforming a traditional card company into a cross-network settlement powerhouse.

The post Visa Expands Stablecoin Ambitions With Multi-Chain Payment Integration appeared first on Coindoo.

