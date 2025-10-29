Visa Expands Stablecoin Support and Reinvents Itself as a Global Payments Platform

Visa Scales Its “Network of Networks” With StablecoinsVisa has added support for four stablecoins across four different networks, convertible into 25 national currencies. CEO Ryan McInerney announced the update during a conference call published by The Motley Fool.“Throughout 2025 and most recently in Q4, we have intensified our investment in innovation. Today, I want to highlight Visa's progress with our clients and the ecosystem at large across the Visa as a Service stack, starting with the foundation layer,” McInerney said.He described Visa as a “hyper-scalable platform” enabling anyone in the payments industry to build and operate through the “Visa-as-a-Service” stack, which includes:Base layerService level, offering essential toolsReady-made solutions layerAccess layer, including SDK and APIAt its heart lies Visa’s “network of networks”, the foundation that enables money to move freely worldwide. In 2025, the company focused on scaling this network by:Expanding the number of access points to 12 billionAdding stablecoins pegged to two major currencies, exchangeable into 25 morePreparing to deploy the next generation of the VisaNet processing centerBy July 2025, Visa had announced support for PYUSD, USDG, and EURC. The fourth stablecoin mentioned by McInerney is likely among these assets.In September, Visa also launched a pilot for cross-border payments in USDC, signaling its growing stablecoin momentum.Beyond Payments: AI, APIs, and New Tools Power Visa’s GrowthMcInerney outlined further innovations across Visa’s technology stack:16 billion Visa tokens now replace real card numbers in digital transactionsThe Visa Scam Disruption System prevented $1 billion in potential fraud lossesSince 2020, Visa has processed $140 billion in crypto and stablecoin transactionsThe company rolled out Visa Intelligent Commerce AI, enhancing personalization and securityIn 2025, Visa introduced MCP Server, allowing AI systems to interact directly with Visa’s API“We’re no longer just a card network. Visa is now a platform for building financial products — from payments to crypto assets, from business cards to AI tools,” McInerney concluded.Western Union is following a similar path, planning to launch its own stablecoin-backed asset in the first half of 2026, according to media reports. Visa Scales Its “Network of Networks” With StablecoinsVisa has added support for four stablecoins across four different networks, convertible into 25 national currencies. CEO Ryan McInerney announced the update during a conference call published by The Motley Fool.“Throughout 2025 and most recently in Q4, we have intensified our investment in innovation. Today, I want to highlight Visa's progress with our clients and the ecosystem at large across the Visa as a Service stack, starting with the foundation layer,” McInerney said.He described Visa as a “hyper-scalable platform” enabling anyone in the payments industry to build and operate through the “Visa-as-a-Service” stack, which includes:Base layerService level, offering essential toolsReady-made solutions layerAccess layer, including SDK and APIAt its heart lies Visa’s “network of networks”, the foundation that enables money to move freely worldwide. In 2025, the company focused on scaling this network by:Expanding the number of access points to 12 billionAdding stablecoins pegged to two major currencies, exchangeable into 25 morePreparing to deploy the next generation of the VisaNet processing centerBy July 2025, Visa had announced support for PYUSD, USDG, and EURC. The fourth stablecoin mentioned by McInerney is likely among these assets.In September, Visa also launched a pilot for cross-border payments in USDC, signaling its growing stablecoin momentum.Beyond Payments: AI, APIs, and New Tools Power Visa’s GrowthMcInerney outlined further innovations across Visa’s technology stack:16 billion Visa tokens now replace real card numbers in digital transactionsThe Visa Scam Disruption System prevented $1 billion in potential fraud lossesSince 2020, Visa has processed $140 billion in crypto and stablecoin transactionsThe company rolled out Visa Intelligent Commerce AI, enhancing personalization and securityIn 2025, Visa introduced MCP Server, allowing AI systems to interact directly with Visa’s API“We’re no longer just a card network. Visa is now a platform for building financial products — from payments to crypto assets, from business cards to AI tools,” McInerney concluded.Western Union is following a similar path, planning to launch its own stablecoin-backed asset in the first half of 2026, according to media reports.