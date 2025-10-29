Visa Expands Stablecoin Support and Reinvents Itself as a Global Payments Platform

Visa has added support for four stablecoins across four different networks, convertible into 25 national currencies. CEO Ryan McInerney announced the update during a conference call published by The Motley Fool.
He described Visa as a “hyper-scalable platform” enabling anyone in the payments industry to build and operate through the “Visa-as-a-Service” stack, which includes:
At its heart lies Visa’s “network of networks”, the foundation that enables money to move freely worldwide. In 2025, the company focused on scaling this network by:
By July 2025, Visa had announced support for PYUSD, USDG, and EURC. The fourth stablecoin mentioned by McInerney is likely among these assets.
In September, Visa also launched a pilot for cross-border payments in USDC, signaling its growing stablecoin momentum.
McInerney outlined further innovations across Visa’s technology stack:
“We’re no longer just a card network. Visa is now a platform for building financial products — from payments to crypto assets, from business cards to AI tools,” McInerney concluded.
Western Union is following a similar path, planning to launch its own stablecoin-backed asset in the first half of 2026, according to media reports.