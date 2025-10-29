ExchangeDEX+
Visa Expands Stablecoin Support and Reinvents Itself as a Global Payments Platform

By: Coinstats
2025/10/29 21:26
Visa Scales Its “Network of Networks” With Stablecoins

"Throughout 2025 and most recently in Q4, we have intensified our investment in innovation. Today, I want to highlight Visa's progress with our clients and the ecosystem at large across the Visa as a Service stack, starting with the foundation layer," McInerney said.

He described Visa as a “hyper-scalable platform” enabling anyone in the payments industry to build and operate through the “Visa-as-a-Service” stack, which includes:

  • Base layer
  • Service level, offering essential tools
  • Ready-made solutions layer
  • Access layer, including SDK and API

At its heart lies Visa’s “network of networks”, the foundation that enables money to move freely worldwide. In 2025, the company focused on scaling this network by:

  • Expanding the number of access points to 12 billion
  • Adding stablecoins pegged to two major currencies, exchangeable into 25 more
  • Preparing to deploy the next generation of the VisaNet processing center

By July 2025, Visa had announced support for PYUSD, USDG, and EURC. The fourth stablecoin mentioned by McInerney is likely among these assets.

In September, Visa also launched a pilot for cross-border payments in USDC, signaling its growing stablecoin momentum.

Beyond Payments: AI, APIs, and New Tools Power Visa’s Growth

McInerney outlined further innovations across Visa’s technology stack:

  1. 16 billion Visa tokens now replace real card numbers in digital transactions
  2. The Visa Scam Disruption System prevented $1 billion in potential fraud losses
  3. Since 2020, Visa has processed $140 billion in crypto and stablecoin transactions
  4. The company rolled out Visa Intelligent Commerce AI, enhancing personalization and security
  5. In 2025, Visa introduced MCP Server, allowing AI systems to interact directly with Visa’s API

“We’re no longer just a card network. Visa is now a platform for building financial products — from payments to crypto assets, from business cards to AI tools,” McInerney concluded.

Western Union is following a similar path, planning to launch its own stablecoin-backed asset in the first half of 2026, according to media reports.

