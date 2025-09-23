The post Vitalik Backs Base as Top Ethereum L2 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News At Korea Blockchain Week, Vitalik Buterin praised Base as a leading Ethereum Layer 2 solution, combining user-friendly centralized features with Ethereum’s strong decentralized security. He confirmed Base meets L2beat’s Stage 1 non-custodial standard, meaning it cannot seize or block user withdrawals. Ethereum’s smart contracts protect users’ funds, even if Base shuts down. Buterin also clarified …The post Vitalik Backs Base as Top Ethereum L2 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News At Korea Blockchain Week, Vitalik Buterin praised Base as a leading Ethereum Layer 2 solution, combining user-friendly centralized features with Ethereum’s strong decentralized security. He confirmed Base meets L2beat’s Stage 1 non-custodial standard, meaning it cannot seize or block user withdrawals. Ethereum’s smart contracts protect users’ funds, even if Base shuts down. Buterin also clarified …

Vitalik Backs Base as Top Ethereum L2

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/23 14:05
Vitalik Buterin

At Korea Blockchain Week, Vitalik Buterin praised Base as a leading Ethereum Layer 2 solution, combining user-friendly centralized features with Ethereum’s strong decentralized security. He confirmed Base meets L2beat’s Stage 1 non-custodial standard, meaning it cannot seize or block user withdrawals. Ethereum’s smart contracts protect users’ funds, even if Base shuts down. Buterin also clarified that L2beat sets trusted security benchmarks, not just technical compliance, ensuring real protection for users.

