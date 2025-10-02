Vitalik Buterin and Dr. Xiao Feng jointly launched the Ethereum Applications Group (EAG), inviting global Ethereum builders to jointly build a new paradigm of collaboration.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Singapore, October 2, 2025 — During the globally anticipated Token2049 Summit, HashKey Group Chairman and CEO Dr. Xiao Feng and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin jointly launched the Ethereum Applications Guild (EAG) initiative. The initiative aims to bring together developers, researchers, teams and institutions in the Ethereum ecosystem to jointly build an open, transparent and sustainable collaboration mechanism, accelerate the development and implementation of native applications, and promote the Ethereum ecosystem from an "infrastructure-led" to an "application-driven" stage. Starting point: Exploration of Shanhaiwu, the prototype of EAG This initiative builds on the three-year residency experience of "Shanhaiwu." As a native collaborative space launched and supported by Dr. Xiao Feng in 2023, Shanhaiwu has previously established locations in Beida Lake, China; Chiang Mai, Thailand; and Singapore, bringing together global developers to collaborate on AI, cryptography, public blockchain ecosystems, and public goods. Through three years of experience and accumulation at Shanhaiwu, participants have come to a profound understanding: the Ethereum ecosystem isn't lacking in technology or imagination; what's truly lacking is a sustainable, structured co-construction mechanism. Public goods and community support funds remain limited, and large-scale, real-world applications remain elusive. The EAG concept, grounded in Shanhaiwu's exploration, accumulation, and problem-solving, aims to fundamentally address the ecosystem's structural needs in application deployment, public goods support, and cross-sector collaboration. Vision: Build a collaborative mechanism to accelerate the implementation of real-world applications EAG is not a traditional foundation or accelerator, but rather an open initiative exploring the construction of a global collaborative network for Ethereum-native applications. Using Shanhaiwu as its primary application incubation site, it encourages developers to build, validate, and advance solutions to real-world problems. This initiative, rather than an organizational entity, proposes a mechanism to establish a new generation of collaborative paradigms for Ethereum ecosystem builders. Appeal: From East to West, call on global builders of the Ethereum ecosystem to build together At the initiative launch site, Dr. Xiao Feng said: The launch of the EAG initiative symbolizes the critical moment when the Ethereum application layer "breaks out of its shell"; the establishment of such an alliance is to unite the forces of all parties to welcome the arrival of the "1995 moment" of Ethereum and even the blockchain world - a new era of application explosion. HashKey will continue to invest in building the Ethereum ecosystem as always, and welcomes more native applications to grow and develop on HashKey Chain L2 to jointly enrich the application layer of Ethereum. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin was in attendance and co-launched the initiative. In a speech at Shanhaiwu Singapore the previous day, Vitalik expressed his hope that more long-term community builders like Shanhaiwu, especially at the application layer, would choose Ethereum as their foundational infrastructure and work together to drive the ecosystem towards practical implementation. An invitation to the global Ethereum ecosystem Currently, the EAG initiative is in the early consensus stage. The alliance sincerely invites ETH treasury companies, technology companies, Layer2 teams, developer communities, protocol organizations and research institutions from around the world to join, aggregate multiple stakeholders, and jointly build a new paradigm for Ethereum applications driven by bottom-up, real collaboration, and push the Ethereum ecosystem from the infrastructure era into the golden stage of real influence. Invitation to join: [email protected] Singapore, October 2, 2025 — During the globally anticipated Token2049 Summit, HashKey Group Chairman and CEO Dr. Xiao Feng and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin jointly launched the Ethereum Applications Guild (EAG) initiative. The initiative aims to bring together developers, researchers, teams and institutions in the Ethereum ecosystem to jointly build an open, transparent and sustainable collaboration mechanism, accelerate the development and implementation of native applications, and promote the Ethereum ecosystem from an "infrastructure-led" to an "application-driven" stage. Starting point: Exploration of Shanhaiwu, the prototype of EAG This initiative builds on the three-year residency experience of "Shanhaiwu." As a native collaborative space launched and supported by Dr. Xiao Feng in 2023, Shanhaiwu has previously established locations in Beida Lake, China; Chiang Mai, Thailand; and Singapore, bringing together global developers to collaborate on AI, cryptography, public blockchain ecosystems, and public goods. Through three years of experience and accumulation at Shanhaiwu, participants have come to a profound understanding: the Ethereum ecosystem isn't lacking in technology or imagination; what's truly lacking is a sustainable, structured co-construction mechanism. Public goods and community support funds remain limited, and large-scale, real-world applications remain elusive. The EAG concept, grounded in Shanhaiwu's exploration, accumulation, and problem-solving, aims to fundamentally address the ecosystem's structural needs in application deployment, public goods support, and cross-sector collaboration. Vision: Build a collaborative mechanism to accelerate the implementation of real-world applications EAG is not a traditional foundation or accelerator, but rather an open initiative exploring the construction of a global collaborative network for Ethereum-native applications. Using Shanhaiwu as its primary application incubation site, it encourages developers to build, validate, and advance solutions to real-world problems. This initiative, rather than an organizational entity, proposes a mechanism to establish a new generation of collaborative paradigms for Ethereum ecosystem builders. Appeal: From East to West, call on global builders of the Ethereum ecosystem to build together At the initiative launch site, Dr. Xiao Feng said: The launch of the EAG initiative symbolizes the critical moment when the Ethereum application layer "breaks out of its shell"; the establishment of such an alliance is to unite the forces of all parties to welcome the arrival of the "1995 moment" of Ethereum and even the blockchain world - a new era of application explosion. HashKey will continue to invest in building the Ethereum ecosystem as always, and welcomes more native applications to grow and develop on HashKey Chain L2 to jointly enrich the application layer of Ethereum. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin was in attendance and co-launched the initiative. In a speech at Shanhaiwu Singapore the previous day, Vitalik expressed his hope that more long-term community builders like Shanhaiwu, especially at the application layer, would choose Ethereum as their foundational infrastructure and work together to drive the ecosystem towards practical implementation. An invitation to the global Ethereum ecosystem Currently, the EAG initiative is in the early consensus stage. The alliance sincerely invites ETH treasury companies, technology companies, Layer2 teams, developer communities, protocol organizations and research institutions from around the world to join, aggregate multiple stakeholders, and jointly build a new paradigm for Ethereum applications driven by bottom-up, real collaboration, and push the Ethereum ecosystem from the infrastructure era into the golden stage of real influence. Invitation to join: [email protected]

Vitalik Buterin and Dr. Xiao Feng jointly launched the Ethereum Applications Group (EAG), inviting global Ethereum builders to jointly build a new paradigm of collaboration.

By: PANews
2025/10/02 18:23
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000086-1.14%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.29346-5.94%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1297+3.76%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06072-6.25%

Singapore, October 2, 2025 — During the globally anticipated Token2049 Summit, HashKey Group Chairman and CEO Dr. Xiao Feng and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin jointly launched the Ethereum Applications Guild (EAG) initiative.

The initiative aims to bring together developers, researchers, teams and institutions in the Ethereum ecosystem to jointly build an open, transparent and sustainable collaboration mechanism, accelerate the development and implementation of native applications, and promote the Ethereum ecosystem from an "infrastructure-led" to an "application-driven" stage.

Starting point: Exploration of Shanhaiwu, the prototype of EAG

This initiative builds on the three-year residency experience of "Shanhaiwu." As a native collaborative space launched and supported by Dr. Xiao Feng in 2023, Shanhaiwu has previously established locations in Beida Lake, China; Chiang Mai, Thailand; and Singapore, bringing together global developers to collaborate on AI, cryptography, public blockchain ecosystems, and public goods.

Through three years of experience and accumulation at Shanhaiwu, participants have come to a profound understanding: the Ethereum ecosystem isn't lacking in technology or imagination; what's truly lacking is a sustainable, structured co-construction mechanism. Public goods and community support funds remain limited, and large-scale, real-world applications remain elusive. The EAG concept, grounded in Shanhaiwu's exploration, accumulation, and problem-solving, aims to fundamentally address the ecosystem's structural needs in application deployment, public goods support, and cross-sector collaboration.

Vision: Build a collaborative mechanism to accelerate the implementation of real-world applications

EAG is not a traditional foundation or accelerator, but rather an open initiative exploring the construction of a global collaborative network for Ethereum-native applications. Using Shanhaiwu as its primary application incubation site, it encourages developers to build, validate, and advance solutions to real-world problems. This initiative, rather than an organizational entity, proposes a mechanism to establish a new generation of collaborative paradigms for Ethereum ecosystem builders.

Appeal: From East to West, call on global builders of the Ethereum ecosystem to build together

At the initiative launch site, Dr. Xiao Feng said: The launch of the EAG initiative symbolizes the critical moment when the Ethereum application layer "breaks out of its shell"; the establishment of such an alliance is to unite the forces of all parties to welcome the arrival of the "1995 moment" of Ethereum and even the blockchain world - a new era of application explosion.

HashKey will continue to invest in building the Ethereum ecosystem as always, and welcomes more native applications to grow and develop on HashKey Chain L2 to jointly enrich the application layer of Ethereum.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin was in attendance and co-launched the initiative. In a speech at Shanhaiwu Singapore the previous day, Vitalik expressed his hope that more long-term community builders like Shanhaiwu, especially at the application layer, would choose Ethereum as their foundational infrastructure and work together to drive the ecosystem towards practical implementation.

An invitation to the global Ethereum ecosystem

Currently, the EAG initiative is in the early consensus stage. The alliance sincerely invites ETH treasury companies, technology companies, Layer2 teams, developer communities, protocol organizations and research institutions from around the world to join, aggregate multiple stakeholders, and jointly build a new paradigm for Ethereum applications driven by bottom-up, real collaboration, and push the Ethereum ecosystem from the infrastructure era into the golden stage of real influence.

Invitation to join: [email protected]

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

8HoursMining: The modern engine for sustainable passive income

8HoursMining: The modern engine for sustainable passive income

As crypto trading grows more volatile, investors are turning to stable, hands-free options like 8HoursMining’s “hold-to-mine” model for steady digital asset growth without daily market stress. #sponsored
Moonveil
MORE$0.007084-18.03%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011225-9.54%
Wink
LIKE$0.004743-5.36%
Share
Crypto.news2025/11/04 21:21
BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Traders compare Blockchain FX and Based Eggman ($GGs) as token presales compete for attention. Explore which presale crypto stands out in the 2025 crypto presale list and attracts whale capital.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006517-5.30%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:30
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
Meteora
MET$0.1647-7.98%
Major
MAJOR$0.0988-4.58%
Share
PANews2024/06/21 11:30

Trending News

More

8HoursMining: The modern engine for sustainable passive income

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Glenn Hughes Scores His Greatest Chart Debut On His Own

How Deep Can ETH Price Fall Before the Next Reversal?

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,479.42
$104,479.42$104,479.42

-1.19%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,554.71
$3,554.71$3,554.71

-0.95%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$164.27
$164.27$164.27

-1.48%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3051
$2.3051$2.3051

-0.94%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16699
$0.16699$0.16699

+0.01%