Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple!

By: Coinstats
2025/09/18 01:22
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009996-2.97%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005131+1.72%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08901+2.22%
XRP
XRP$3.1276+3.50%
FORM
FORM$1.9244-0.72%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.003557-3.23%
  • Buterin unveils Ethereum’s strategy to tackle quantum security challenges ahead.
  • Ethereum focuses on simplifying architecture while boosting security for users.
  • Ethereum’s market stability grows as Buterin’s roadmap gains investor confidence.

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin has unveiled his long-term vision for the blockchain, focusing on making Ethereum quantum-secure while maintaining its simplicity for users. Buterin presented his roadmap at the Japanese Developer Conference, and splits the future of Ethereum into three phases: short-term, mid-term, and long-term.


Buterin’s most ambitious goal for Ethereum is to safeguard the blockchain against the threats posed by quantum computing.  The danger of such future developments is that the future may call into question the cryptographic security of most blockchain systems, and Ethereum will be able to remain ahead thanks to more sophisticated mathematical techniques to ensure the safety and integrity of its protocols. Buterin is committed to ensuring that Ethereum evolves in a way that not only meets today’s security challenges but also prepares for the unknowns of tomorrow.


Also Read: Ethereum Giant The Ether Machine Takes Major Step Toward Going Public!


However, in spite of such high ambitions, Buterin insisted that Ethereum also needed to simplify its architecture. An important aspect of this vision is to remove unnecessary complexity and make Ethereum more accessible and maintainable without losing its strong security capabilities. Security and simplicity form the core of Buterin’s strategy, as they guarantee that the users of Ethereum experience both security and smooth processes.


Focus on Speed and Efficiency in the Short-Term

In the short term, Buterin aims to enhance Ethereum’s transaction efficiency, a crucial step toward improving scalability and reducing transaction costs. These advantages are attributed to the fact that, within the mid-term, Ethereum is planning to enhance the speed of transactions in layer-2 networks. According to Butterin, this is part of Ethereum’s expansion, particularly because there is still more need to use blockchain technology to date.


The other important aspect of Ethereum’s development is the layer-2 solutions. Buterin supports an approach in which the layer-2 networks are dependent on layer-1 to perform some essential tasks like data security, proof, and censorship resistance. This will enable the layer-2 systems of Ethereum to be concerned with verifying and sequencing transactions, which will improve the overall speed and efficiency of the network.


Ethereum’s Market Stability Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Strategy

Ethereum’s market performance has remained solid, with the cryptocurrency holding steady above $4,000. Currently priced at $4,492.15, Ethereum has experienced a slight 0.93% increase over the last 24 hours, while its trading volume surged by 8.72%, reaching $34.14 billion. These figures point to growing investor confidence in Ethereum’s long-term vision.


The crypto community remains optimistic about Ethereum’s future, with many predicting the price could rise to $5,500 by mid-October. Buterin’s clear, forward-thinking strategy continues to build trust in Ethereum as one of the most secure and scalable blockchain platforms in the market.


Also Read: Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?


The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple! appeared first on 36Crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1253+3.40%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2821-1.05%
Major
MAJOR$0.16381+2.50%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1253+3.40%
SphereX
HERE$0.000249-0.40%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06953-27.76%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000589-3.44%
Solayer
LAYER$0.555+7.06%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

XRP Price: First U.S. ETF Goes Live Thursday as Bulls Eye Breakout Above $3