The post Vitalik Buterin Warns EU’s Chat Control Could Break Digital Privacy: “Fight It” appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has slammed the European Union’s proposed “Chat Control” law, warning it threatens the basic right to privacy in online communications. Critics say this could turn everyday digital communication into a mass surveillance tool, raising serious questions about how far governments should go in the name of security. Are the concerns valid? …The post Vitalik Buterin Warns EU’s Chat Control Could Break Digital Privacy: “Fight It” appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has slammed the European Union’s proposed “Chat Control” law, warning it threatens the basic right to privacy in online communications. Critics say this could turn everyday digital communication into a mass surveillance tool, raising serious questions about how far governments should go in the name of security. Are the concerns valid? …

Vitalik Buterin Warns EU’s Chat Control Could Break Digital Privacy: “Fight It”

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/27 17:32
Solchat
CHAT$0.2285+7.12%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0004838+6.44%
MASS
MASS$0.0005429-22.22%
Farcana
FAR$0.000291+8.17%
Crypto News Low-Risk DeFi Could Be Ethereum’s ‘Google Moment,’ Says Vitalik Buterin

The post Vitalik Buterin Warns EU’s Chat Control Could Break Digital Privacy: “Fight It” appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has slammed the European Union’s proposed “Chat Control” law, warning it threatens the basic right to privacy in online communications.

Critics say this could turn everyday digital communication into a mass surveillance tool, raising serious questions about how far governments should go in the name of security.

Are the concerns valid? You decide. 

EU’s Chat Control Explained

The EU is pushing a new regulation called the Child Sexual Abuse Regulation (CSAR), better known as “Chat Control.” If passed, it would force messaging platforms to scan private messages and images – even on encrypted apps like WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram.

This wouldn’t stop at messaging. The law would also apply to email services, gaming chats, dating apps, file storage platforms, and even app stores. In short, almost every digital service that lets people communicate could be pulled under surveillance.

Also Read: Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Explains Why Social Media Feels Worse Today

The official justification is child protection. But critics say the plan is mass surveillance in disguise, stripping privacy from over 450 million Europeans and setting a precedent that could spread globally.

Buterin: “You Cannot Make Society Secure by Making People Insecure”

He also pointed to what he called hypocrisy from EU officials. A leaked draft shows ministers want to exempt themselves, along with intelligence, police, and military staff, from the very scanning they want imposed on citizens. 

Why This Matters

The regulation relies on “client-side scanning,” where messages are checked on your device before encryption. That means surveillance is built in at the source, treating every user like a suspect.

Privacy advocates warn this could break encryption altogether, opening dangerous backdoors that hackers could exploit. It also clashes with the EU’s own Charter of Fundamental Rights, which guarantees privacy and data protection.

EU Still Divided

Not every member state is on board. France, Spain, Denmark and others support the proposal, while countries like Austria, Finland and Poland strongly oppose it. Germany’s stance is crucial and its vote could make or break the law.

Could This Push Users Toward Web3?

Crypto voices say Chat Control could accelerate the shift to decentralized platforms. Hans Rempel, CEO of Diode, argued that Web3’s “not your keys, not your data” principle is exactly what users want when trust in centralized systems collapses. 

Brickken’s Elisenda Fabrega added that the bill could fragment Europe’s digital market and weaken global privacy standards.

Buterin’s warning adds weight to what’s already one of the EU’s most controversial proposals. Time will tell which direction this will swing. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Indian investigators link businessman to 285 Bitcoins in scam proceeds

Indian investigators link businessman to 285 Bitcoins in scam proceeds

The Indian Enforcement Directorate has filed a charge sheet against businessman Raj Kundra over his possession of Bitcoin linked to a crime.
Chainlink
LINK$21+4.01%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 17:00
Share
Crypto security experts warn of risks in pending market structure bill

Crypto security experts warn of risks in pending market structure bill

The experts want Congress to ensure that crypto legislation includes measures to protect against money laundering, sanctions evasion, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0748+1.52%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 18:00
Share
SHIB Price Prediction for September 27

SHIB Price Prediction for September 27

Can decline of SHIB continue to $0.00001150 zone?
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001179+1.55%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 17:51
Share

Trending News

More

Indian investigators link businessman to 285 Bitcoins in scam proceeds

Crypto security experts warn of risks in pending market structure bill

SHIB Price Prediction for September 27

Crypto security experts flag major risks in crypto market structure legislation

Anchor’s 20% Savings Rate Isn’t All That Meets the Eye