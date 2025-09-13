Vitalik: Ethereum plans to scale 10 times next year while maintaining decentralization and security

By: PANews
2025/09/13 19:18
PANews reported on September 13th, according to Bitcoin.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, on stage at EthTokyo 2025, reflected on the early days of blockchain, Asia's key role in Ethereum's growth, and his vision for the network's future. His speech, combining history, personal insights, and a future roadmap, emphasized Ethereum's mission to connect Eastern and Western communities. On a technical note, Buterin reiterated his unwavering belief in second-layer solutions, which not only improve Ethereum's scalability but also enhance interoperability across ecosystems. He further announced an ambitious goal: Ethereum aims to scale tenfold next year, increasing throughput and accessibility while maintaining decentralization and security. Buterin also reflected on the differing dynamics between the Chinese and Japanese developer communities. In China, development is rapid, large-scale, and often associated with large-scale projects. In Japan, developers demonstrate an early adopter attitude toward emerging technologies, often conducting cutting-edge experiments before they go global.

