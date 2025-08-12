Vitalik explains the balance between “idea-driven” and “data-driven” decision-making

PANews reported on August 12th that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik discussed "idea-driven" and "data-driven" decision-making models in a recent article. He noted that ideas not only influence individual cognition but also serve as social constructs for community coordination, facilitating division of labor and focus on goals. However, excessive rigidification can deviate from the original intention. He suggested a balanced approach of "data-driven selection of ideas" and "principles over ideology" to improve the efficiency of individual and collective decision-making and prevent extremism or over-reliance on elite leadership.

