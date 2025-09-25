Vitalik says Fusaka upgrade will boost Ethereum's scalability

PANews reported on September 25th that Vitalik Buterin stated that PeerDAS , a core feature of the Fusaka upgrade, will enable blockchain operations without requiring a single node to download the full data. PeerDAS verifies block data availability through node sampling and uses erasure coding to recover missing data. The first version will still require complete data during initial broadcast and reconstruction, but only requires a single honest participant. Distributed messaging and block construction will be achieved in the future. Vitalik emphasized security as a priority, and the number of blobs will gradually increase to drive L2 and L1 capacity expansion.