Vitalik sold 150 billion Puppies for 28.57 ETH 2 hours ago

PANews reported on September 28th that according to Etherscan on-chain data, at 13:04 Beijing time on September 28th, Vitalik Buterin sold 150 billion Musk-themed meme tokens, Puppies, for 28.57 ETH. Currently, addresses are still continuously transferring small amounts of Puppies to Vitalik's wallet.

Previously, Vitalik had explicitly stated that he would sell meme coins or similar tokens sent to his wallet without request and exchange them for ETH or other assets.