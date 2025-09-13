The post Vitalik Urges Smarter AI Oversight with Human and Market Checks appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin warned that naive AI governance is vulnerable to exploits, like jailbreak prompts used to divert funds. He supports an info finance model where open markets allow multiple AI models, combined with human spot checks and jury reviews, to ensure diversity and faster problem solving. This approach reduces risks and improves security by balancing AI automation with human oversight, preventing manipulation and protecting decentralized governance systems.
