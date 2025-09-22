Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive to Acquire Bitcoin-Focused Semler Scientific

Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive announced plans to acquire Bitcoin-focused Semler Scientific through an all-stock deal valued at a 210% premium. Semler shareholders will receive 21.05 Strive shares for each Semler share. Strive also purchased 5,816 Bitcoin for $675 million, bringing combined Bitcoin holdings post-merger to over 10,900. The merged company aims to become a leading corporate Bitcoin holder, using a preferred equity leverage model and exploring monetization of Semler’s diagnostics business for growth.

